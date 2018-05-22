Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 9,000%

The broader indices continued to trade on a positive note with the Nifty up 16 points at 10,532 and the Sensex up 58 points at 34674.

On the NSE, Dwarikesh Sugar has risen 22.49 percent over the last five days, while Dhampur Sugar gained 17.03 percent and Balrampur Chini gained 16.37 percent.

Other big gainers over the period include PC Jeweller, which gained 13.05 percent, Bhushan Steel, which rose 10.13 percent, and Punjab National Bank gained 10.23 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday, when compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

Emami was trading with volumes of 468,149 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,181 shares, an increase of 8,935.88 percent. On the other hand, Blue Star was trading with volumes of 135,946 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,064 shares, an increase of 2,584.66 percent.

Finolex Cables was trading with volumes of 57,697 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,510 shares, an increase of 1,179.26 percent. Mahanagar Gas was trading with volumes of 160,601 shares, compared to its five day average of 15,505 shares, an increase of 935.81 percent. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical was trading with volumes of 1,112,585 shares, compared to its five day average of 113,807 shares, an increase of 877.60 percent.