Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 8000% in last 5 days

On the NSE, Reliance Communications gained 21.24 percent over the last five days, while Bhushan Steel rose 15.45 percent and Amtek Auto gained 15.32 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The market is trading on a positive note, with the Nifty up 126 points at 10,740 and the Sensex jumping 409 points at 33,315.

Other big gainers over the period include Punj Lloyd, up 14.83 percent,  Bodal Chemicals, up 10.16 percent, and Merck, up 14.51 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Thursday, compared with their 5-day average traded volume.

NCL Industries was trading with volumes of 293,331 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,388 shares, an increase of 8,556.92 percent. On the other hand, Transport Corporation of India was trading with volumes of 62,553 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,647 shares, an increase of 3,697.54 percent.

Manpasand Beverages was trading with volumes of 417,050 shares, compared to its five day average of 15,063 shares, an increase of 2,668.70 percent. Dr Lal Pathlabs was trading with volumes of 37,863 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,477 shares, an increase of 2,464.20 percent.

Amtek Auto was trading with volumes of 505,487 shares, compared to its five day average of 41,378 shares, an increase of 1,121.63 percent.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #stocks #Stocks Views

