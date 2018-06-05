App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & shakers: Volumes of these 5 stocks rose by up to 15,000% in last 5 days

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
The market is in a bear grip this Tuesday afternoon, with the Nifty down 33 points at 10,595 and the Sensex shedding 101 points at 34,910.

On the NSE, Sanginta Chemicals gained 14.19 percent over the last five days.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday, compared with their 5-day average traded volume.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank was trading with volumes of 13,533,162 shares, compared to its five day average of 86,631 shares, an increase of 15,521.58 percent. HCL Tech was trading with volumes of 7,557,016 shares, compared to its five day average of 55,269 shares, an increase of 13,573.25 percent.

Also, Marico was trading with volumes of 1,863,667 shares, compared to its five day average of 46,047 shares, an increase of 3,947.30 percent. Hindustan Aeronautics was trading with volumes of 82,538 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,264 shares, an increase of 3,546.32 percent.

Hero MotoCorp was trading with volumes of 424,491 shares, compared to its five day average of 16,385 shares, an increase of 2,490.76 percent.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #stocks #Stocks Views

