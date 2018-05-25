App
May 25, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & Shakers: Volume of these 5 stocks rose up to 6000%

Gateway Distriparks was trading with volumes of 264,558 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,013 shares, an increase of 6,492.52 percent. On the other hand, Cox & Kings was trading with volumes of 197,854 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,291 shares, an increase of 5,911.97 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices continued to trade on a positive note with the Nifty up 93 points at 10,607 and the Sensex up 296 points at 34,959.

On the NSE, Shalimar Paints gained 26.75 percent over the last three days, while Gateway Distriparks rose 18.34 percent and Ruchi Soya gained 17.76 percent.

Other big gainers over the period include Just Dial, up 16.99  percent after the company's net profit soared 53 percent to Rs 39 crore. EROS International Media rose 16.34 percent after the company's Q4 net jumped 85 percent to Rs 58 crore. GVK Power gained 16.3 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Friday compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

Mangalore Chemicals traded with volumes of 132,163 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,627 shares, an increase of 2,248.56 percent. Mcleod Russel had volumes of 555,216 shares, compared to its five day average of 25,886 shares, an increase of 2,044.82 percent.

MCX India had volumes of 411,321 shares, compared to the five-day average of 44,852 shares, an increase of 817.05 percent.

