Movers & shakers: Check out these 5 stocks where volumes rose 34-64K times

The broader indices continued to trade weak with the Nifty down 73 points at 10,521 while the Sensex was trading lower by 184 points at 34664. Price

shockers includes the names which are witnessing a huge surge in price today as compared to their 5-day average price. It indicates sudden increase investor interest in a stock. This usually happen when there is some news flow associated with a stock.

Within the NSE, Uttam Sugar was up 29.03 percent in the last three days. Reliance Communications gained 28.1 percent after the company said it is in

advanced stages of discussions with Ericsson for settling issues related to unpaid dues outside of the insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings.

Dwarikesh Sugar and Ugar Sugar gained 23.5 percent each in the last three days. Manali Petro was up 19.5 percent after the company reported solid earnings growth in Q4 with a massive 55 percent jump quarter-on-quarter in profit at Rs 26.6 crore, backed by strong operational growth.

Bhushan Steel registered a gain of 15.5 percent as the company was taken over by Tata Group in an insolvency auction. Reliance Naval and Engineering gained 13.33 percent in the last three days.

Here are the stocks which are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume.

Future Lifestyle Fashions was trading with volumes of 19,192,544 shares, compared to its five day average of 29,785 shares, an increase of 64,337.38 percent. On the other hand, UPL was trading with volumes of 978,190 shares, compared to its five day average of 23,174 shares, an increase of 4,121.10 percent.

Kitex Garments was trading with volumes of 84,602 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,264 shares, an increase of 3,637.50 percent. Century Textiles was trading with volumes of 424,748 shares, compared to its five day average of 30,272 shares, an increase of 1,303.11 percent. GNA Axles was trading with volumes of 75,417 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,237 shares, an increase of 1,109.26 percent.