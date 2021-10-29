MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company

Microsoft's stock has surged more than 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 15% so far this year.

Reuters
October 29, 2021 / 09:40 PM IST
Microsoft (PC-Reuters)

Microsoft (PC-Reuters)


Apple Inc lost its crown as the world's most valuable public company to Microsoft Corp on Friday, as the iPhone maker's shares continued their downward slide.


Apple took a $6 billion hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to a nagging global supply chain problem, leading to a miss on Wall Street expectations. Top boss Tim Cook said the impact will be even worse in the current holiday sales quarter.


"Compared to less hardware focused FAANG peers, Apple is also a lot more exposed to supply chain disruption," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.


Cupertino, California-based Apple's shares were down 3.6% at $147, implying a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion. The Windows software maker's shares were up 0.7% at $326.8 at a market valuation of $2.46 trillion. Microsoft's shares were trading at a record high.


Apple, which has repurchased $421.7 billion over the years, had announced a massive $90 billion share buyback in April. As a result, the company's outstanding stock pool keeps shrinking, ending its fiscal fourth quarter with 16.4 billion shares.


Microsoft's stock has surged more than 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales. Shares of Apple have climbed 15% so far this year.



In contrast, Microsoft on Tuesday forecast a strong end to the calendar year thanks to its booming cloud business, but it warned that supply-chain woes will continue to dog key units, such as those producing its Surface laptops and Xbox gaming consoles.


Apple's stock market value overtook Microsoft's in 2010 as the iPhone made it the world's premier consumer technology company. The companies have taken turns as Wall Street's most valuable business in recent years, with Apple holding the title since mid-2020.


Analysts say Apple has managed the supply chain issue well, but with Cook warning of more pressure, the door is open to a hit to its performance as the holiday season kicks in.




Reuters
Tags: #Apple #Business #Microsoft #World News
first published: Oct 29, 2021 09:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.