MoUs worth over Rs 14,000 crore signed before Vibrant Gujarat Summit

It was the second MoU signing event ahead of the VGGS to be held on January 10-12 next year, attracting the total proposed investments of over Rs 38,188 crore so far.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
As many as 12 MoUs entailing proposed investment of Rs 14,000 crore in Gujarat were signed as part of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 at an event on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Mitsu Private Limited came up with a big-ticket investment proposal of 5,000 crore for a mixed industrial cluster in Vapi in south Gujarat for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, API, textiles, engineering, plastic, etc, the state government said.

The proposed investment will create 15,000 jobs, the government said.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited has pledged an investment of Rs 2,000 crore for battery chemicals and other products for electric vehicles at Dahej GIDC.

Aarti INdustries has similarly pledged an investment of Rs 1,669.8 crore in the chemical sector.

Asian Paints also signed an MoU for its proposed investment of Rs 1,114 crore for a paint factory at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district.

Principal Secretary, Industries department of Gujarat government, Rajiv Gupta signed the agreement with industry representatives.

The state government has decided to organise the MoU signing event on every Monday in the run up to the VGGS which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
