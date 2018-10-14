Motown offers festive discounts on cars, SUVs as sales decline

To protect themselves from the slump caused by a spike in fuel and insurance costs, along with the bad condition of the stock markets, car and sport-utility (SUV) makers are offering festive offers to lure buyers and push sales.

The inventory levels are far above average, which has led to massive discounts, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs are up on discounts by manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ford, Tata Motors, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

The auto industry grew 7 percent in the first half of the fiscal year, but the outlook looks tough.

Rajan Wadhera, head of industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and president of Mahindra & Mahindra’s automotive division, said that people are postponing their purchases as running costs have gone up.

"Sales have been muted due to factors like low consumer sentiment, high fuel prices, effects of monsoon in many parts of the country," he told the newspaper.

Insurance costs, recent political discourses in the run-up to elections is also impacting buyer sentiment, people at Maruti and Hyundai said, echoing M&M’s sentiment, according to the report.

Hyundai MD and CEO, YK Koo, said the situation is unhealthy and the crash of the rupee is troubling companies even further. "Our inputs are expensive but we cannot pass on the additional costs as sales are slow. Also, it is the festive period where people want lucrative deals," he added.

SIAM had given a forecast of 9-11 percent for the sector at the beginning of the fiscal, but it now has to be revised downward.

Even luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz is seeing a marginal decline in numbers.

One of the top dealers in New Delhi told the newspaper that there is liquidity crunch is due to the cautious banking system, while traders and SMEs are not getting enough funding to meet even their business needs.

The stock market turmoil has also not helped, the dealer added, saying that markets may not recover till elections.