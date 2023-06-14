Motilal Oswal appoints Sukesh Bhowal as CEO of Motilal Oswal Home Finance

Motilal Oswal Housing Finance Limited appoints new CEO.

Motilal Oswal Group has appointed Sukesh Bhowal as the Chief Executive Officer of Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited (MOHFL) from June 14, the company said in an exchange filing.

With more than 27 years of experience in various sectors including business management, sales and distribution, retail lending, mortgage lending and real estate lending, Bhowal brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Bhowal will work closely with Motilal Oswal, Group MD & CEO in his new role.

Prior to joining MOHFL, he was the chief of the mortgages, micro-mortgages, construction finance, and gold loans segments at DCB Bank and was responsible for starting and scaling up these businesses. He has also held key positions at HDB Financial Services, Citibank, and HSBC.

Further, the company has bolstered the management team by appointing Shobhit Doru as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rajesh Maiya as the Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Priyanka Shrivastav as the head of Human Resources Officer.

MOHFL, a leading new-age Housing Finance Company in India, is registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) and operates across 12 states in India. The company has gained prominence in the industry and is a fast-growing business within the Motilal Oswal Group. In the financial year 2022-23, MOHFL achieved an impressive year-on-year profit growth of 44 percent.

The new appointments and the strong financial performance reflect MOHFL's commitment to bolstering its leadership team and expanding its market presence. With the collective experience and expertise of the newly appointed executives, the company is well-positioned to drive further growth and consolidate its position as a key player in the housing finance sector.