Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to Rs 2,130 crore

The original issue size was Rs 1,500 crore, which was upsized using the greenshoe option on the back of overwhelming investor demand, according to Motherson Sumi Systems.

PTI
 
 
Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on September 10 said it has upsized its maiden unsecured three-year NCD issue to Rs 2,130 crore.

The original issue size was Rs 1,500 crore, which was upsized using the greenshoe option on the back of overwhelming investor demand, MSSL said in a statement.

Overall, 24 investors (including 23 qualified institutional buyers) have invested in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it added.

The issue was the joint widest distributed debt issuance by an Indian private sector corporate in the current fiscal, the company claimed.

The proceeds from the issue will be used to pre-pay debt, which will help strengthen the balance sheet and reduce interest cost, MSSL said.

"The strong response to the NCD issue showcases the trust of investors in the abilities and growth prospects of the company," MSSL Director Vaaman Sehgal said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 08:19 am

tags #Business #Companies #Motherson Sumi #NCD

