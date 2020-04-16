App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motherson Sumi to raise up to Rs 500 crores via issue of securities

The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto component maker Motherson Sumi Systems on Thursday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities. The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for raising the capital.

The committee of directors (administrative matters) of the company's board in its meeting held on April 16, has approved the issuance of listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with an aggregate amount up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a regulatory filing.

MSSL, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures, is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive wiring harnesses, mirrors for passenger cars.

Close

It is also a supplier of plastic components and modules to the automotive industry.

Also read: Jet Airways shutdown: What happened to its 123 planes?

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #money #Motherson Sumi Systems #securities #stocks

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.