Motherson Sumi features in Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index 2021

A Motherson Sumi Systems factory.

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd on December 2 announced that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

The company said in a regulatory filing: “Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), is proud to announce that it has been included in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, for the first time. It is the only Indian automotive component company to achieve qualification to the DJSI Emerging Markets 2021.”

MSSL, which is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and among the Fab50 companies of India by Forbes magazine, added that this achievement highlights its commitment to sustainable business practices and focus on continually improving performance in all aspects of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework of sustainability.

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, Vice Chairman, Motherson, said: “Our inclusion into the Dow Jones Sustainability indices highlights our continuous efforts to improve sustainability across all three ESG pillars. At Motherson, we work to build a company that operates in a way that builds a sustainable society for all and that can be handed over from generation to generation. Therefore, in 2021, we joined the UN Global Compact and published our first annual sustainability report.”

Notably, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) was launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market.