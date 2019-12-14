Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 3/litre

Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy on Saturday announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to lower supply and rise in procurement cost. The new prices will be effective from Sunday, it said.

Prices of both token and poly pack milk have been increased in a range of Rs 2-3 per litre.

The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 42 per litre.

In poly packs, full cream milk rate has been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 55 per litre. Price of half litre full cream milk has been hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 27.

Toned milk price has been hiked by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 45 while double-toned milk will now be sold at Rs 39 per litre compared to Rs 36.

Price of cow milk too has been raised by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47 per litre.

"Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season. The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices

"This has impacted the prices paid to milk producers. The raw milk prices, which in a normal year come down during the winter months, have firmed up substantially," Mother Dairy said.

The prices paid to milk producers have increased by about Rs 6 per litre in the last few months, up by almost 20 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Mother Dairy said it is compelled to raise prices in Delhi-NCR for all its milk variants with effect from December 15, 2019.

It said it passes close to 80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards its procurement.