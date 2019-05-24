Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to Rs 2 a litre

Mother Dairy, the leading milk supplier in the national capital region, May 24 hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective May 25, citing higher procurement cost from farmers.

The company has increased the prices of only poly pack milk and not bulk vended milk, also known as token milk.

The decision comes days after Amul hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

"Mother Dairy to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25, 2019.

The 1 litre pack has been increased by Re 1 only and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre, effectively impacting the consumer by Re 1 per pack," the company said.