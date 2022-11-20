 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mother Dairy increases full cream, token milk prices in Delhi-NCR

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

This is the fourth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy has decided to hike prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Monday, citing rise in input cost.

This is the fourth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

Mother Dairy has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 to Rs 64 per litre, a company spokesperson said.

However, the company has not revised the prices of full-cream milk sold in 500 ml packs.

Token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 50 per litre from Monday as against Rs 48 per litre now.

The hike in milk prices will hit household budgets at a time when food inflation is already at a high level.