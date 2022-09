Delhi-NCR's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy is expecting 20 per cent growth in turnover this fiscal year to about Rs 15,000 crore on better demand for products, its MD Manish Bandlish said.

The turnover of Mother Dairy, which also sells edible oils and fruits & vegetables, stood at Rs 12,500 crore in last fiscal year.

"We are expecting 20 per cent growth this fiscal year in our turnover to reach around Rs 15,000 crore," Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd MD Manish Bandlish told PTI.