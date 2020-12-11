Most staff may not return to office before June 2021: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook has told his staff it "seems likely" most teams will not return to office before June 2021.

During a town hall, Cook hinted at more flexibility to work remotely in the future, Bloomberg reported.

"There's no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results," Cook told employees, as quoted by the website.

"All of these learnings are important. When we're on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year," he said.

Cook also said the California-based company will give employees in various regions an additional paid holiday scheduled for January 4, the report said.

Alphabet's Google had also given a similar day off to its workforce in September.

At Apple's townhall, Cook also spoke about the employee donation programme. Over $591 million has been donated to charities and employees have volunteered more than 1.6 million hours since the programme began, he said.

Cook also said the company will donate $5 million to organisations helping those hurt by COVID-19.