PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Most staff may not return to office before June 2021: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook also said Apple will give employees in various regions an additional paid holiday on January 4

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 04:27 PM IST
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook has told his staff it "seems likely" most teams will not return to office before June 2021.

During a town hall, Cook hinted at more flexibility to work remotely in the future, Bloomberg reported.

"There's no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results," Cook told employees, as quoted by the website.

"All of these learnings are important. When we're on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year," he said.

Cook also said the California-based company will give employees in various regions an additional paid holiday scheduled for January 4, the report said.

Close

Alphabet's Google had also given a similar day off to its workforce in September.

At Apple's townhall, Cook also spoke about the employee donation programme. Over $591 million has been donated to charities and employees have volunteered more than 1.6 million hours since the programme began, he said.

Cook also said the company will donate $5 million to organisations helping those hurt by COVID-19.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Tim Cook
first published: Dec 11, 2020 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.