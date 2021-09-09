Most Indians ready to socialize this festival season amid COVID-19 fears: Survey

A girl get a tika applied on her forehead during the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, at a temple in Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

As fears of third wave has again gripped the country, it failed to dampen the spirit of most Indians who are ready to socialize and celebrate the upcoming festival season with their family and friends, according to a survey.

Nearly 80 percent of Indian households will have 1 or more categories of visitors coming to their home in the next 30 days, the survey by community social media platform LocalCircles found.

The survey received over 27,000 responses from over 12,000 Indian households residing in 312 districts of India. 67 percent of the participants were men while 33 percent were women. 44 percent of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 31 percent from tier 2 and 25 percent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

“The findings of the survey indicate that 80 percent of Indian households will have 1 or more categories of visitors coming to their home in the next 30 days. Of whom, the majority of Indian households expect to have service providers, domestic helps, and extended family visit them,” it said.

Moreover, 55 percent families plan to visit family, friends, others, while 48 percent families plan to attend get-togethers for festivals, birthdays, special occasions and other events in the next 30 days.

The survey further warned of the risk of Delta Plus, C.1.2, Mu and other variants finding a base to spread and take off, reminding the people of the devastating second wave in April and May.

“With schools open across most of India, any infection in the family due to socialising could have a multiplier effect as their children could spread the same in schools to other children and teachers. It is therefore critical that people observe restrain during this festive season, limit social visits to most essential ones, and follow mask and social distancing discipline in all spaces that they visit,” it concluded