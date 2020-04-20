Most Indians believe COVID-19 may impact their finances for next 2-6 months: Survey

Asian countries believe that the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, may hurt their household finances at least for the next two-to-six months, according to a survey by McKinsey & Company. Of that, 66 percent Indian respondents feel the same. However, 15 percent Indians anticipates that it may impact their finances for over seven months. McKinsey carried out a consumer sentiment survey in China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. The study, which surveyed between 500 and over 1,000 people in each market, was conducted from March 23 to 30, as the extent of the virus began to unfold globally. (Image courtesy: Reuters)