Most Indian employees root for social media-friendly CEOs: Report

The New-Age CEO is expected to be more connected and social media-savvy, a survey has revealed. And that’s not all, the leader’s reputation and level of engagement with the public on social media also matter a lot for employees.

These findings, from the Connected Leadership 2021 report released by advisory firm Brunswick Group , come at a time when social media is itself caught in something of a storm -- be it over the suspension of US President Donald Trump’s accounts from various platforms or concern s about the security implications of WhatsApp’s latest terms of service.

An overwhelming 99 percent of Indian employees surveyed said they expect business leaders to use social media to communicate with the public about their company. This is higher compared to 97 percent of respondents in Brazil and 87 percent in Singapore, among the top three.

Likewise, almost all Indian financial readers (99 percent) feel that CEOs should actively engage or communicate on social media about their organisation. Interestingly, all the participants (100 percent) from China and the United Arab Emirates were unanimous on this.

The study surveyed 6,500 employees (of for-profit organisations with over 1,000 employees) and 5,200 financial readers (that regularly read at least two financial publications) across 13 countries and markets. The data for employees was gathered between September 28 and November 29, 2020, and for financial readers from September 28 to November 24 last year.

“There has been a paradigm shift in the expectations of modern leadership," according to Craig Mullaney, Partner, Brunswick Group. "With teams and stakeholders globally dispersed, business leaders must adapt to be more accessible, transparent, and connected.”

The study was conducted amid the global pandemic and findings pertaining to change in work environment were reflected too. About 68 percent of employees reported working in a different location than before the pandemic and 20 percent expect to work from home in the post-pandemic era. India also topped the list (95 percent) of employees who said the pandemic led them to do most of their work in a different location from the pre-pandemic period, followed by Singapore (81 percent) and Brazil (80 percent).

90 percent Indian employees surveyed say they have a connected leader

A vast majority of Indian employees (90 percent) also said they have a connected leader -- using social media to reach them and co-workers -- as against the (51 percent) average of all the countries surveyed. The percentage is lower among leading economies like Germany, France and the United States.

Likewise, 95 percent of Indian employees aspire to work for a CEO who uses digital and social media as part of their work more than the one who does not. A similar percentage of Indian employees said they would trust a digital or social media-savvy CEO who uses it as part of their work to communicate.

The study shows that 60 percent of employees -- surveyed overall -- considering joining a company will research a CEO’s social media accounts. This is 83 percent in the case of Indian employees, and 36 percent for Germany. “Leaders using social media have a competitive advantage in attracting and keeping talent,” the report says.

CEO reputation was crucial for 80 percent of those surveyed, the study found. Among Indian staffers, 95 percent thought it was a key retention factor, followed by Brazil (92 percent), Singapore (89 percent) and Italy (80 percent). Also, younger employees have high expectations from leaders of having a digital or social media presence.

74 percent financial readers view leaders connected via digital/social media more trustworthy

Financial readers (74 percent) across markets say they would trust a connected leader more than the one who does not use social media as part of their work. This is as high as 97 percent among readers surveyed in the UAE, followed by India (92 percent) and Saudi Arabia (91 percent).

Overall, 78 percent of financial readers check out at least one of a CEO’s social media accounts to learn more about them, the findings reveal.

Also, 86 percent of employees and 93 percent of financial readers feel it is important to actively communicate on social media about their company during a crisis. “Respondents believe it’s important for corporate leaders to communicate with them on social media about Covid-19, political and social issues in the media, and broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives,” the report points out.

In the age of fake news or unverified messages floating across digital platforms, 92 percent of financial readers and 87 percent of employees agree that “correcting misinformation about the company is an important responsibility for a corporate leader on social media.”