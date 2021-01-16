MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Most Indian employees root for social media-friendly CEOs: Report

A digital/social media-connected leader is more trustworthy, and engagement on such platforms during a crisis is important, employees feel.

Chaitanya Mallapur
January 16, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST

The New-Age CEO is expected to be more connected and social media-savvy, a survey has revealed. And that’s not all, the leader’s reputation and level of engagement with the public on social media also matter a lot for employees.

These findings, from the Connected Leadership 2021 report released by advisory firm Brunswick Group, come at a time when social media is itself caught in something of a storm -- be it over the suspension of US President Donald Trump’s accounts from various platforms or concerns about the security implications of WhatsApp’s latest terms of service.

An overwhelming 99 percent of Indian employees surveyed said they expect business leaders to use social media to communicate with the public about their company. This is higher compared to 97 percent of respondents in Brazil and 87 percent in Singapore, among the top three.

Likewise, almost all Indian financial readers (99 percent) feel that CEOs should actively engage or communicate on social media about their organisation. Interestingly, all the participants (100 percent) from China and the United Arab Emirates were unanimous on this.

The study surveyed 6,500 employees (of for-profit organisations with over 1,000 employees) and 5,200 financial readers (that regularly read at least two financial publications) across 13 countries and markets. The data for employees was gathered between September 28 and November 29, 2020, and for financial readers from September 28 to November 24 last year.

Close

Related stories

employees expect

Financia readers

thrid graph

“There has been a paradigm shift in the expectations of modern leadership," according to Craig Mullaney, Partner, Brunswick Group. "With teams and stakeholders globally dispersed, business leaders must adapt to be more accessible, transparent, and connected.”

The study was conducted amid the global pandemic and findings pertaining to change in work environment were reflected too. About 68 percent of employees reported working in a different location than before the pandemic and 20 percent expect to work from home in the post-pandemic era. India also topped the list (95 percent) of employees who said the pandemic led them to do most of their work in a different location from the pre-pandemic period, followed by Singapore (81 percent) and Brazil (80 percent).

90 percent Indian employees surveyed say they have a connected leader

A vast majority of Indian employees (90 percent) also said they have a connected leader -- using social media to reach them and co-workers -- as against the (51 percent) average of all the countries surveyed. The percentage is lower among leading economies like Germany, France and the United States.

Likewise, 95 percent of Indian employees aspire to work for a CEO who uses digital and social media as part of their work more than the one who does not. A similar percentage of Indian employees said they would trust a digital or social media-savvy CEO who uses it as part of their work to communicate.

The study shows that 60 percent of employees -- surveyed overall -- considering joining a company will research a CEO’s social media accounts. This is 83 percent in the case of Indian employees, and 36 percent for Germany. “Leaders using social media have a competitive advantage in attracting and keeping talent,” the report says.

CEO reputation was crucial for 80 percent of those surveyed, the study found. Among Indian staffers, 95 percent thought it was a key retention factor, followed by Brazil (92 percent), Singapore (89 percent) and Italy (80 percent). Also, younger employees have high expectations from leaders of having a  digital or social media presence.

fourth graph

74 percent financial readers view leaders connected via digital/social media more trustworthy

Financial readers (74 percent) across markets say they would trust a connected leader more than the one who does not use social media as part of their work. This is as high as 97 percent among readers surveyed in the UAE, followed by India (92 percent) and Saudi Arabia (91 percent).

Overall, 78 percent of financial readers check out at least one of a CEO’s social media accounts to learn more about them, the findings reveal.

Also, 86 percent of employees and 93 percent of financial readers feel it is important to actively communicate on social media about their company during a crisis.  “Respondents believe it’s important for corporate leaders to communicate with them on social media about Covid-19, political and social issues in the media, and broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives,” the report points out.

In the age of fake news or unverified messages floating across digital platforms, 92 percent of financial readers and 87 percent of employees agree that “correcting misinformation about the company is an important responsibility for a corporate leader on social media.”
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #CEOs #social media #Social media-friendly CEOs
first published: Jan 16, 2021 03:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.