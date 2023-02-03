English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Most Indian companies affected by DJVU ransomware, says home ministry official

    DJVU ransomware is a file-encrypting virus that uses cryptography algorithm to lock the target's data on a computer or a whole server

    Aihik Sur
    February 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
    FBI infiltrate's ransomware group Hive's networks

    FBI infiltrate's ransomware group Hive's networks

    The most common ransomware that are affecting Indian companies currently is DJVU or STOP ransomware, said Deepak Kumar, a senior cyber intelligence professional at the home ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

    During a recent online discussion to raise awareness on trends of cybersecurity, Kumar said, "In India, maximum companies are getting attacked by DJVU/Stop ransomware. We have seen various cases of DJVU including its variants. It is very common."

    DJVU ransomware is a widespread file-encrypting virus that uses cryptography algorithm to lock the victim's data on a computer or whole server.

    According to Blackberry, DJVU masquerades as legitimate services or applications to fool victims. The ransomware also partners with other threat groups to give them the option to steal data at the victim's expense.