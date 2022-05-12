'Most dumb thing': Elon Musk on possible use of hydrogen for energy storage

Billionaire Elon Musk, the head of electric vehicle giant Tesla, dismissed the possibility of using hydrogen for energy storage, calling it the "most dumb thing" in his view.

"It’s important to understand that if you want a means of energy storage, hydrogen is a bad choice," Musk said at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit, on being asked whether hydrogen could expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewable source of energy.

Validating his point, the Tesla CEO argued that "gigantic tanks" would be needed for storing hydrogen in liquid form, and "even bigger" modes of storage would be required if it is to be kept in gaseous state.

While Musk has been apprehensive about the utility of hydrogen, several leading voices have found merit in its role towards switching to a more sustainable future.

According to the International Energy Agency, hydrogen is a "versatile energy carrier" which can be used extensively by the transport and industry sectors.

"One of the leading options for storing energy from renewables and looks promising to be a lowest-cost option for storing electricity over days, weeks or even months," the Paris-based organisation had said in 2019.