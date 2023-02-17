 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most Adani dollar bonds exit distressed levels on debt promises

Bloomberg
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Most Adani Group dollar bonds have climbed further out of distressed territory after the conglomerate said it will address upcoming maturities, the latest boost to investor sentiment following an initial rout sparked by a US short-seller report.

Among the gainers were Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s dollar 2031 notes, rose 0.7 cent to 72 cents as of 1:07 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Just three of 15 Adani Group US currency notes are below the 70 cents on the dollar level that’s generally considered as being distressed. Most Adani-linked shares climbed as well on Friday.

The rebound in the bonds indicates that investor concerns about the group’s credit quality may be easing, after a tumble that saw all but two issues fall below 70 cents in recent weeks and a plunge in an Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. note to as low as 58.9 cents. Still, yields remain elevated on even the group’s investment-grade US-currency bonds, suggesting that the conglomerate may need to pay steep premiums to sell new debt.