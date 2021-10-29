MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad urges banks to improve credit penetration in north-eastern states

The company said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BluSmart Mobility for the supply of the units.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad has asked lenders to improve banking access points and also increase credit penetration in north-eastern states.

Karad, who is on a week long tour to Assam, Tripura and Manipur, reviewed the performance of various flagship schemes of the government aimed at expediting development in the north-east.

The minister advised banks through the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) to increase general awareness about the Public Sector Banks Doorstep Banking Service (PSB DBS) that can be registered by the customers, an official statement said.

Under the scheme various services like pick-up services for cheques, drafts, pay orders and new cheque book, etc, can be availed at doorstep without visiting the branch.

This facility launched earlier this year is currently limited to a few locations in the country.

Close

Related stories

With regard to greater physical presence, SLBC members promised opening 56 new bank branches and 150 bank correspondence (BC) facilities in Assam by March 2022.

Among these, 34 will be established by public sector banks while the remaining 22 by private banks.

He attended Credit Outreach Program in these states and encouraged banks to give loans to required segments.

To bolster financial inclusion, he asked banks to promote the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts for citizens that have recently attained majority.

The minister advised them to promote safe credit practices with sound dissemination of financial knowledge.
PTI
Tags: #Bhagwat Karad #Business
first published: Oct 29, 2021 01:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.