MoRTH confident of achieving highway construction target of 12,000 km this fiscal: Secretary Alka Upadhyaya

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

In 2023, Upadhyaya said NHAI would prioritise awarding of new projects and speed up construction to complete the awarded projects.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is confident of achieving the highways construction target of 12,000 kilometres for the current fiscal as the pace of construction has increased, its secretary Alka Upadhyaya said on Sunday.

Upadhyaya further said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already realised around Rs 2,850 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode in phase 2, and phase 3 is in the advanced stage to realise the target by the end of the current financial year.

"Extended monsoon has dampened the pace of National Highway construction.

"However, the pace of construction has increased, and we are sure that the given targets shall be met by March 2023," she told PTI in an interview.

The ministry has constructed 4,766 km of National Highways up to November 2022-23 compared to 5,1.18 km constructed till November 2021-22.

The award figure is 5,382 km till November 2022-23 compared to 5,578 km a year ago.