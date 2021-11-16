A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Crypto exchanges’ ad spends at Rs 50cr in T20 World Cup

Cryptocurrency exchanges in the country collectively spent more than Rs 50 crore during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, The Economic Times reported.

The ad spending spree may have increased government and regulatory concerns over virtual currencies and the commercials that promote them.CoinDCX advertised seven times per match on every channel during the tournament, spending a total of Rs 40 crore on sponsorship on Star Sports.CoinSwitch Kuber focused on Star’s video-streaming service, Disney+Hotstar, during the World Cup.

The ad spends by other exchanges such as WazirX is Rs 4-6 crore.

Cement companies plan to raise prices amid surging demand

The cement companies in the country are planning to raise the prices amid the rising demand, The Economic Times reported.

They say the rising fuel prices have been a cause for concern for cement companies over the past few months since they affect profitability.Fuel expenses constitute 15-35% of the total expenses of cement companies.Analysts believe firms will be able to pass on any increase in input prices to consumers by the third quarter of the fiscal.The all-India average cement prices already increased by 7-8% month-on-month and year-on year to Rs 384-386 per 50 kg in October.

Prices increased across regions helped by higher construction activities.

Six companies make the cut for CESL’s EV deal

Six companies have emerged as the lowest bidders for the state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd’s (CESL) tender to procure 100,000 electric three-wheeled vehicles, Mint reported.

They are Mahindra Electric Mobility, TVS Motor Co., Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, Etrio, Mali and Keto Motors Pvt. Ltd.The tender is worth about Rs 3,000 crore.The companies matched the lowest price bid of Rs 306,691 per three-wheeled passenger vehicle, about 20% less than the prevailing price for such vehicles.The L1 price for a three-wheeled goods vehicle is Rs 320,322, 15% lower than the market price.

With the bid comprising a three-year annual maintenance contract, the overall price reduction is estimated at up to 23%.

A centralised database for research and clinical trials is in the works

The Centre is working on a centralised database with detailed information on medical research, clinical trials and vaccine development, Mint reported.

The National Health Research Portal will be set up along the lines of the Arogya Setu and Co-WIN platforms with multiple access points for all stakeholders.The data bank will provide information on research work by both the public and private sectorsThis will also provide details of the departments of science and technology and biotechnology.

This is as part of the government’s move to bring out the National Health Research Policy, which will help drive the initiatives in healthcare, social and economic development for the next 10 years.

Lenders to sell Videocon Oil, Amtek Auto debt to NARCL

Large NPAs of 22 companies are set to be sold to National Asset Reconstruction Company in the first tranche, banking sources told Business Standard.

The major companies include Videocon Oil Ventures, Amtek Auto, Reliance Naval, and Lavasa Corporation.These companies were earlier referred to the NCLT for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.As there has been a significant delay in resolving these accounts due to prolonged litigation, the lenders are planning to sell them to NARCL.

Banks will transfer up to Rs 90,000 crore of debt in the first tranche to NARCL.

‘We will invest in metaverse, crypto start-ups’

Antler India partner Rajiv Srivatsa, who was a co-founder of Urban Ladder, in an interview with Business Standard that Antler plans to invest more than $100 million across Indian technology start-ups in the next three years.

To support companies that are building for a global audience from Day One, be it in SaaS, fintech or broader consumer tech.To track companies working in the environment, social and governance space such as climate change, human potential and happiness, the metaverse, crypto or even something like building alternative proteins.While 2021 has seen a mad rush in terms of capital, I think the real foundational businesses still take 10 years to build.