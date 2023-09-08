Morning Scan

#1. Cryptocurrencies cannot be legal tender, blanket ban difficult to implement, says report

Crypto assets cannot be official currency or legal tender, a synthesis paper by the International Monetary Fund and Financial Stability Board said ahead of the G20 leadership summit under India’s presidency. The report batted for regulating crypto assets rather than a blanket ban because such a move can be costly as well as technically demanding to enforce.

Why it’s important: There are concerns that increased use of cryptocurrencies could undermine monetary policy transmission. India is seeking to secure a consensus among G20 nations on crypto assets.

#2. Modi proposes economic corridor linking Southeast and West Asia with Europe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor linking Southeast Asia, India, West Asia, and Europe at the Asean-India Summit in Indonesia, as part of a 12-point plan to boost relations with the economies that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Why it’s important: India’s proposal seems a scaled down version of China’s belt and road initiative that aims to link over 100 nations. Whether it could boost the fading influence of Asean remains to be seen.

#3. Indian rupee plunges to fresh closing low against the US dollar

The local currency sank to a fresh closing low as persistent concerns about a slowdown in China and the possibility of further US rate hikes weighed heavily on market participants. State-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the Reserve Bank, which prevented a sharper fall, currency dealers said. The rupee ended the day at 83.21 a dollar compared to 83.14 on Wednesday. It touched an intraday low of 83.22.

Why it’s important: Current market sentiment appears muted and has noticeable absence of catalysts for optimism, currency dealers are saying. This could mean there’s scope for further devaluation.

#4. Imports of computer hardware surge in August on imminent licensing limitations

India’s IT hardware imports rose significantly to as much as 50 percent in August compared with July and ahead of licensing rules taking effect on November 1. Firms brought forward procurements fearing a supply crunch, industry insiders said. The Director General of Foreign Trade has restricted such imports, calling for a license. August imports exceeded 1.2 million units, up from 800,000 in July, due to increasing orders from enterprise customers as well as original equipment makers.

Why it’s important: The surge was mainly because original equipment makers want to ensure sufficient inventory during the festive season and to meet corporate requirements. The ceiling has sparked concerns.

#5. G20 members decide to scale down use of coal at sherpa meeting

The G20 members have agreed to make efforts towards phasedown of unabated coal power, staying with the text of the Bali declaration on the issue. It was decided at the sherpa deliberations that aim to finalize the text for the Leaders’ Declaration. India’s proposal to expand it to phasedown of fossil fuel ran into stiff opposition from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Why it’s important: The climate statements from G20 deliberations under India’s presidency are underwhelming. More ambitious goals are needed on coal and other fossil fuels to contain global warming.

#6. Private equity, venture capital funds form shadow investment panels ahead of new rules

Private equity and venture capital funds registered as alternative investment funds in India are forming shadow investment committees as formal appointments of foreign nationals in such panels have been barred by the market regulator, which awaits an opinion from the Reserve Bank about the validity of such hiring.

Why it’s important: it is common practice among these funds to hire foreign nationals with global exposure to sit on investment committees. They can no longer do so after directions from the capital market regulator. The central bank is expected to take a view on this soon.

#7. Nvidia looking to export AI products from India unit, CEO and co-founder says

Nvidia, the dominant maker of hardware and software for AI tools, sees exporting AI products from its Indian arm, CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang said. India is evolving into a frontend nation in the world of technology, Huang said during his ongoing visit to India, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4.

Why it’s important: India’s prowess in software is well established. Major players are now scrambling to integrate recent advances in AI systems as well to avail of potential opportunities in the medium term.

#8. India’s drugs regulator collating data of domestic pharms factories

After a major drive by the central government against spurious and substandard drugs, India’s drug regulator has started collating and compiling the profiles of pharmaceutical plants in the country. The Drug Controller General of India has asked drugmakers to provide details of each of their factories operational across the country.

Why it’s important: There have been damaging alerts by the World Health Organization on medicine consignments exported from India, which has emerged as the world’s cheapest pharmacy. Tighter oversight of good manufacturing practices would go a long way to restore confidence.

#9. L&T lands orders worth nearly $4 billion from Saudi Aramco

Engineering company Larsen & Toubro has secured a multi-billion-dollar contract from Saudi Aramco. A West Asian business intelligence website estimated the value of the order at $3.9 billion. L&T is one of the three contractors to win different packages for Aramco’s $10 billion expansion at its Jafurah unconventional gas production project in Saudi Arabia.

Why it’s important: This is one of the largest orders secured by the engineering conglomerate. It has led to fresh optimism among shareholders, with the L&T stock smashing records.

#10. Indian firms need nearly 400 independent directors as grandfathering period draws to close

India Inc will soon begin a search for nearly 400 new independent directors as the 10-year grandfathering period to replace the existing long-tenured directors nears its end. An independent director can serve a maximum of two terms of five years each. However, directors who had already served the maximum term were granted an additional 10 years, known as the grandfathering period, to step down. This period ends on March 31 next year.

Why it’s important: As much as 40 percent of the top 500 companies in India would be affected by this directive. The actual number of directors who are step down would be substantially higher since there are over 3,500 listed companies in the country.