Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

#1. Reserve Bank seeks feedback on settling local bonds through Euroclear

The Reserve Bank of India has been making inquiries with bond market participants about the impact of allowing settlement of domestic sovereign debt on the Euroclear platform. Although Euroclear settlements are not mandatory for inclusion of Indian sovereign debt on global bond indices, the presence of a settlement mechanism on a global platform is seen to help push the cause for inclusion.

Why it’s important: The move can help expand the foreign investor base for domestic debt and lower borrowing costs as these bonds are included in globally tracked indices.

#2. G20 summit this weekend may lay down framework to regulate crypto assets

The G20 leaders’ summit over weekend will discuss a template and building blocks for coordinated action on dealing with crypto assets, which might pave the way for a global regulatory framework. A synthesis paper by the International Monetary Fund and Financial Stability Board at the behest of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on crypto asset regulation will be taken up by the leaders.

Why it’s important: India has been for long pushing for a global framework to oversee crypto assets. It would be a big win if the G20 under its presidency arrive at any kind on consensus on the issue.

#3. Fintech firms should establish self-regulatory body, suggests Reserve Bank governor

Financial technology companies in India need to create an effective self-regulatory mechanism, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said, underling the need to adopt industry best practices. The local fintech industry is projected to generate around $200 billion in revenue by 2030, Das said.

Why it’s important: A self-regulatory body could help in containing the spread of mushrooming of illegal loan apps that has led to concerns on data privacy, unethical business conduct, levying of exorbitant interest rates, and harsh recovery practices.

#4. Cabinet approves Rs3,760 crore viability gap fund for grid-scale batteries

The central cabinet of ministers has approved a Rs 3,760 crore viability gap fund for battery energy storage systems. The funding will be in the form of grants aimed at boosting the viability of infrastructure projects. The government intends to provide financial support of up to 40 percent of the capital cost of these projects totaling 4,000 MWh till the 2030-31 financial year.

Why it’s important: The business incentive to set up grid-scale battery storage projects will provide a significant boost to the renewables sector that depends on storage when power generation through solar and wind is low or down.

#5. Fintech firm Razorpay considering ways to publicly list in India

Fintech company Razorpay is considering going public in India and is evaluating ways to do it, according to Harshil Mathur, co-founder and chief executive of the unicorn that counts Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners and GIC as investors. Razorpay is progressing organically towards breaking even, with its payments business nearing this milestone, Mathur said.

Why it’s important: Razorpay has become ubiquitous in facilitating digital payments in India. Its payments business is close to breaking even and it might make sense to list on stock exchanges to capitalize on brand recognition that could lead to better price discovery.

#6. Foxconn considers manufacturing electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu

Taiwan’s Foxconn is exploring opportunities to manufacture electric vehicles in India and Tamil Nadu is one of the states it is considering building a plant, said V Lee, the firm’s representative in the country. It has already decided to set up electric vehicle factories in in the US and Thailand.

Why it’s important: Foxconn seems keen to expand its manufacturing footprint in India. The electric vehicle industry, which the iPhone maker is venturing into, could be a high-growth area to invest in in India.

#7. Strategic divestments face headwinds in looming elections, rocky market conditions

The central government’s disinvestment plan is likely to progress at snail’s pace for the rest of the financial year, with few strategic sales likely to be completed and fewer public sector enterprises put up for sale. The general elections scheduled for 2024 and increased market volatility are key factors that may be hamper investor interest in some of the ongoing disinvestment transactions as well as new ones.

Why it’s important: The glacial pace of divestments cannot be good news for the government, which has been unable to meet its targets for the past few years.

#8. SAIC Motor weighs options to partner domestic company to expand India business

SAIC Motor Corp, China’s largest automaker, is weighing options to partner an Indian company for expanding its presence in the growing automobile market, chairman Chen Hong said. The company didn’t comment on the prospect of an alliance with the JSW Group. A private company owned by Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, is looking to buy a 48 percent stake in MG Motor India, SAIC’s local unit.

Why it’s important: The search for local partners in the auto sector comes at a time when as Chinese companies are facing increased scrutiny from the government due to geopolitical tensions between New Delhi and Beijing following a continuing border standoff.

#9. Insurance regulator working towards 100 percent cashless settlements

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority is working with health insurance providers to ensure 100 percent cashless settlement of medical expense claims. Currently, insurers deduct 10 percent or more from the total billing for consumables and other heads. IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda has said the regulator is working with health insurers, the national health authority, and the insurance council to roll out 100 percent cashless claim settlements as soon as possible. He did not specify a timeline.

Why it’s important: The practice of levying 10 percent or more of claims in cash provide a pressure point for the kin of patients who often face financial stress due to the rising cost of private healthcare in the country. Making health claims entirely cashless will provide instant relief to large numbers of people.

#10. Government lifts customs duty on masur dal imported from the US

The central government, which is looking to boost the supply of lentils from all possible sources, has abolished customs duty on US-origin masur, a day before the arrival of US President Joe Biden for the G20 summit. The government has also made it mandatory for local stocks of masur to be reported weekly to quell attempts at cartelization and manipulation aimed at restricting supplies.

Why it’s important: The government has intervening heavily in the food market to contain the persistent and sharp rise in prices that could have electoral implication ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.