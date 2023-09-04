Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

#1. Rising inflation is a critical global issue, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Days ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi under India’s presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi identified inflation as a critical issue facing the world and called the debt crisis a matter of great concern for developing countries. There is a need for fiscal discipline by states, Modi said. A GDP-centric view of the world is now changing to a human-centric one, he said, adding that India is a catalyst.

Why it’s important: The cross-border nature of inflation underlines the point that timely and clear communication of policy stances by central banks is crucial to ensure policies of each country to combat inflation do not lead to negative repercussions in other nations, the Prime Minister said.

#2. Government confident on meeting fiscal deficit, nominal GDP target, says economic secretary

The central government is confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP and the nominal GDP target of 10.5 percent despite pressure in the initial months of 202324, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth has said. Normally, the initial months of any financial year see proportionally a higher fiscal deficit because the expenditure is evenly paced while revenue picks up in the later months, he said.

Why it’s important: The fiscal deficit between April and July widened significantly compared with the same period last year and nominal GDP in the fiscal first quarter was lower than the target. Increased economic activity may offset the early indications.

#3. Reliance Jio raising up to $2 billion in foreign loans as BNP Paribas as lead arranger

Reliance Jio Infocomm is raising up to $2 billion (around Rs 16,550 crore) in offshore loans with BNP Paribas as lead arranger of the initiative. BNP Paribas will provide $1.9-2 billion over a nine-month period during the course of which Jio will be paying back Ericsson, BNP, and some other banks. The funding is through a discounted process.

Why it’s important: India’s largest telecom operator needs the money to help fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Sweden’s Ericsson. Swedish export credit agency EKN recently provided a $2.2 billion cover to Reliance Jio.

#4. Decision to step down early not under pressure, says Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak stepped down as managing director and chief executive officer from Kotak Mahindra Bank four months early but reassured that his decision was not taken under any pressure but for personal reasons. Technically, the private lender was in leadership transition since April 2021, the founder said. His exit was hastened by personal considerations as his son is getting married, Kotak said.

Why it’s important: Uday Kotak has completed his fiduciary duties at the bank he founded 38 years ago. He would be a role model for future generations of bankers everywhere.

#5. Import restrictions on laptops could be Biden talking point during India visit

During his visit to New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this week, US President Joe Biden might discuss the issue of India’s import restrictions on laptops and other electronic products with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biden will be in India from September 7 to 10, and his bilateral meeting with Modi is scheduled on the second day of the visit.

Why it’s important: The US has already flagged this issue with India as major American firms like Apple, Dell, and HP are involved although the bulk of the products come from China.

#6. Owners of Indian Premier League teams look at IPOs and private equity fundraising

Owners of three Indian Premier League teams have approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India in regard to their capital raising plans. While KPH Dreams Cricket (Kings Xi Punjab) and JSW GMR Cricket (Delhi Capitals) are weighing a public listing, Rajasthan Royals is looking to raise private equity funds.

Why it’s important: The IPL franchises have turned profitable since the last media rights cycle. Some of them are now looking at unlocking further value through listings and private capital.

#7. India’s covid vaccination rate declines to 75 percent as US, UK prepare for another shot

Far fewer Indians are getting vaccinated for covid-19 than at the beginning of the financial year. In April, there were around 14,000 weekly vaccinations on an average, according to CoWin data. This number dropped to around 3,500 by August. The latest data for the week ending September 1 shows only 1,282 vaccinations.

Why it’s important: The decline in domestic vaccinations come at a time nations like the US and the UK are giving inoculations another push amid rising cases. India too must guard against new variants.

#8. Steel ministry seeks release of unused Rs 4,000 crore for production-linked incentives

The steel ministry is seeking the release of around Rs 4,000 crore of unused funds from the existing production linked incentive for specialty steel to help it launch an expanded version for steel grades used in making defense equipment and automobiles. The existing scheme has been closed after receiving applications for only Rs 2,300 crore of the budgeted Rs 6,322 crore.

Why it’s important: The steel sector is projected to grow to 300 million tons of installed capacity by 2031. The expansion of the incentive scheme will go a long way to boost this projection.

#9. Apple’s latest iPhone 15 could see almost simultaneous India launch

Apple is working towards unveiling the iPhone 15, made in Foxconn’s Chennai unit, in the middle of September, narrowing the lag with the global launch to a few days, if not a simultaneous reveal in India. Last year, Foxconn’s Chennai factory started making iPhone 14 within 10 days of the global launch, while it took around a month for made-in-India iPhones to reach the market. Globally, the iPhone 15 is scheduled to be out on September 12.

Why it’s important: Apple is aiming for a new milestone with the local launch of its latest model, underlining the importance of India as a key manufacturing base for the iconic smartphones.

#10. Artworks by modern Indian master fetch a record Rs 181 crore

The artworks of three modern Indian masters, Sayed Haider Raza, Francis Newton Souza and Tyeb Mehta, have fetched record bids at Mumbai’s Pundole’s auction house. Raza’s Gestation fetched Rs 51.75 crore, making it the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at auction. Souza’s Hunger sold for Rs 34.5 crore. Mehta’s sculpture Two Heads fetched Rs 14.95 crore. Another Mehta work, an oil on board titled Bull on Rickshaw, sold for Rs 10 crore.

Why it’s important: After being neglected for decades, artworks by modern Indian masters are garnering attention from collectors, who are paying good coin to acquire the masterpieces. It would be better if the interest spreads to living artists.

