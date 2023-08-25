Morning Scan

#1. Mixed first quarter results for India’s top five family business conglomerates

The June quarter was mixed for India’s top family-owned business groups. Three of the big five in revenue reported an annual fall in combined net sales and two saw a decline in net profits. Combined net sales of all listed companies in the five groups rose just 2.2 percent to Rs 6.6 lakh crore, sharply down from 10.3 percent in the March quarter and 42.8 percent in the June 2022 quarter. Adani, Mahindra, and Tata Group firms topped earnings growth, but Mukesh Ambani and AV Birla companies reported a decline in net profit.

Why it’s important: Most family-owned business groups have seen a slowdown in revenue growth on subdued consumer sentiment. The situation might not change materially in the coming quarters.

#2. Egypt, Argentina, Iran, and Saudi Arabia among six nations set to join BRICS group

The BRICS group of nation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is set to add six new members, including India’s key partners in the Gulf and North Africa. The new members include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, the group announced at the 15th summit in Johannesburg.

Why it’s important: The BRICS group will now have increased heft by inducting strong emerging economies, many of whom have strong trade ties with India.

#3. Excess liquidity, inflation target under radar of Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel

Members of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee have reaffirmed their commitment to bring down inflation to its 4 percent target, minutes of August 8-10 meeting showed. Measures to reduce liquidity overhang in the banking system could help contain price pressures, the minutes said.

Why it’s important: Excess funds with banks pose risks to inflation and financial stability. The rate-setting panel increased the cash reserve ratio to suck out surplus liquidity and continued with its hawkish stance on containing retail inflation.

#4. Reliance Retail to offload additional 8-10 percent stake to finance expansion

Reliance Industries is likely to sell another 8-10 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures to fund expansion, retire debt and prepare for the IPO of its retail business. This process will take place in tranches over 12-15 months and will be critical for the proposed IPO by of Reliance’s retail operations.

Why it’s important: At the current valuation of $100 billion, Reliance Retail’s IPO size could be too big for market liquidity to absorb. A stake dilution would make the IPO size more manageable.

#5. Government disappointed with Moody’s report on India’s economic outlook

The central government has shown extreme disappointment with the latest report of the Moody’s rating agency on India’s economic outlook that said the country’s fiscal strength remains a key weakness in the sovereign credit profile. The government also criticized Moody’s remark that high nominal GDP growth and ongoing fiscal consolidation to stabilize the government debt burden at high levels. The report was contradictory, an official said, questioning the rating agency’s credibility.

Why it’s important: the government has often criticized global rating agencies for not acknowledging improvements on India’s macroeconomic parameters. Such critiques, however, may not cut much ice with overseas investors.

#6. India may not sell sovereign green bonds as investors demand higher yields

India may skip selling sovereign green bonds in the current financial year to March as investors have demanded higher yields despite their eco-friendly label. Plans to issue Rs 15,000-16,000 crore’s worth of green bonds in the second half of 2023-24 have been put on hold, an official said.

Why it’s important: The bond market linked to sustainability has seen a slowdown amid rising interest rates globally, leading to a fall in issuance. The weakness in climate funding marks a shift from past years when governments and companies raised funds for green initiatives at attractive rates.

#7. Barings sells its entire stake of 26.63 percent in Coforge for Rs 7,684 crore

BPEA EQT has sold its entire 26.63 percent stake in Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, for ₹7,684 crore to multiple investors through bulk deals. The block deals boosted Coforge’s stock by around 10 percent to Rs 5,391 on Thursday, with the transactions drawing investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, Capital Group, and Kotak Mahindra Group.

Why it’s important: The offloading has left software services firm without a promoter. It will now be the first of its kind to be entirely owned by public investors.

#8. Delhi high court directs SpiceJet to pay Kalanithi Maran Rs 100 crore by September

The Delhi high court has directed SpiceJet to pay Rs 100 crore to Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran by 10 September in connection with the arbitral award execution case. The budget carrier owes Rs 397 crore to Maran, and the court is expected to deliver its final order on September 11.

Why it’s important: SpiceJet has no option but to cough up the money as its face a seizure of assets on non-compliance. The outgo will further stress the budget airline that is grappling with a host of issues.

#9. Vodafone Idea may get much-needed cash as potential investors show interest

Distressed telecom operator Vodafone Idea came closer to tying up equity funding, with chief executive Akshaya Moondra informing the telecom department that the company has term sheets from several potential investors. One of these potential investors will be seeking a meeting with the authorities to get assurances on continuing government support for the cash-strapped operator, he added.

Why it’s important: It’s about time that Vodafone Idea get a funds infusion after the government converted it humungous due into equity. The authorities would like to see the telco to continue operating as they want to avoid a duopoly of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

#10. EPFO seeks finance ministry nod to reinvest redemptions from exchange-traded funds

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization has started discussions with the finance ministry to invest all of its redemption proceeds from exchange-traded funds back into the stock market. Its central board of trustees had in a meeting in the last week of March allowed the pension fund to reinvest its redemption proceeds from its investments in exchange-traded funds.

Why it’s important: India’s largest pension fund needs to implement moves that maximizes equity returns while shielding gains from market volatility.