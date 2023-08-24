Morning Scan

#1. India makes history as Chandrayaan-3 lands near moon’s south pole

India has created history by becoming the first country to land a spacecraft near the lunar south pole. The success of Chandrayaan-3 makes it only the fourth nation to achieve the milestone after the US, Russia, and China. The achievement by the Indian Space Research Agency was hailed across the world. The rover inside the lander has started moving on the lunar surface and begun scientific experiments.

Why it’s important: India did not just land on the moon but did it flawlessly and in style. This will provide a huge boost to the domestic space industry known for its low-cost but cutting-edge outcomes.

#2. Qatar Investment to buy nearly 1 percent stake in Reliance Retail for $1 billion

Qatar Investment Authority will invest Rs 8,278 crore ($1 billion) into the retail business of Reliance Industries, which would be a new round of investments into Reliance Retail Ventures after India’s largest retailer raised Rs 47,265 crore in 2021. The fresh investment values Reliance Retail at Rs 8.28 lakh crore ($100 billion), twice its Rs 4.21 lakh crore valuation in 2021.

Why it’s important: Investors are justifying the astronomical valuation due to the high growth potential of organized retail in India and the massive size of the domestic market.

#3. Vegetable price inflation to ease after September, Reserve Bank governor says

Vegetable prices in India have begun to soften and food inflation is likely to decline from September, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said. Annual retail inflation in July rose unexpectedly by 7.44 percent, its highest in 15 months, as vegetable and cereal price inflation skyrocketed to a 22-month high. Geopolitical tensions could hamper food price outlook but outlook for cereal prices is bright, Das said.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank remains firm on containing inflation to its target of 4 percent, but volatile food prices, which are difficult to control through monetary policy, is jinxing its calculations.

#4. Minister denies wrongdoing in Dwarka Expressway project after CAG flags cost overrun

Refuting claims of cost overrun in building the Dwarka Expressway by the Comptroller and Auditor General’s, transport minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the project did not experience any cost overrun or corruption. However, ministry officials erred in not providing a written response to the findings by the government’s auditor, he said.

Why it’s important: The transport ministry must ensure that costs of vital infrastructure projects face less censure by boosting enhanced project transparency and professional governance.

#5. India pushes for G20 unity on multilateral trade and investment

India is hopeful that trade and investment ministers from the world’s 20 biggest economies set to meet in Jaipur on Thursday will be able to strike a consensus on key areas of trade and investment, although differences persist over the Ukraine war, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said. A meeting of finance leaders in February and G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in July failed to produce consensus communiques after Russia and China opposed any reference to the Ukraine conflict.

Why it’s important: The G20 grouping must move beyond differences over the Ukraine conflict and agrees to work on issues around trade and investment.

#6. Tata Communications plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures

Tata Communications, part of the Tata Group, said in regulatory filings that it plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures. The deemed date of allotment of the debentures is August 29, which will mature after three years. The issuance will be done on a private placement basis to eligible investors and the firm will issue a total of 175,000 debentures of face value Rs 1 lakh each.

Why it’s important: investors have cheered plans of Tata Communications to raise funds along with the expansion of its 5G services business. Its stock is now at a 52-week high.

#7. Baring to sell 27 percent stake in Coforge worth Rs 7,400 crore through block deals

Baring Private Equity Asia is set to sell up to 26.63 percent stake worth Rs 7,400 crore in Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, through block deals. Baring PE will exit the company through this sale. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 4,550 apiece. Coforge is valued at Rs 30,000 crore.

Why it’s important: A return of 2.8x seems modest for Baring, which has recently made two big-ticket acquisitions in the country in HDFC Credila and Indira IVF. Deal activity has been rather muted recently.

#8. Taxmen working on mechanism to reduce processing time for tax refunds to 10 days

The central government’s revenue department is working on a mechanism to cut the average period of processing and issuing tax refunds to 10 days from the current 16 days. The new timeline is expected to be enforced during this financial year to March. So far, refunds of Rs 72,215 crore have been issued from April 1 to August 21, which includes Rs 37,775 crore to companies and Rs 34,406 crore to individuals. Direct tax collection net of refunds stood at Rs 5.88 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: India has made its tax processing more efficient in recent years. Processing refunds in 10 day from 26 in just two years ago is no mean achievement.

#9. Jio, Vodafone India stick to stance on auctioning radio spectrum

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have called for auctions as the default mechanism for assigning spectrum for broadcast and telecom applications, which was opposed by broadcast entities and other telecom operators. At an open house by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Bharti Airtel reiterated the need to regulate content tariff across distribution platforms so that the same content is not priced differently on different platforms.

Why it’s important: The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation wants spectrum management for telecom and broadcast to be kept separate since the two services serve different purposes. The government will be the ultimate arbitrator.

#10. Antitrust regulator clears Tata Motors of alleged anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India has cleared Tata Motors in two cases of anti-competitive practices in 2019 and 2020 in its commercial vehicles’ unit. There was no sufficient material on record for the commission to infer that Tata Motors engaged in anti-competitive practices, leading to an adverse effect on competition, the overseer said.

Why it’s important: As competition intensifies in India, the regulator is seen to become proactive. The role of the antitrust overseer will increasingly become more important, and the government is working to strengthen it further.