A round-up of top newspaper stories

#1. Market regulator asked to exempt small foreign investors from granular disclosures

Foreign investors have appealed to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to spare those with insignificant holdings in local listed entities from sharing granular information. Custodians of foreign portfolio investors have said a fund investing a major part of its corpus in the companies of a group should not necessarily be a cause of concern as long as the fund's shareholdings in them are minuscule. What matters more is how much it holds in a firm, rather than how much it invests, they said.

Why it’s important: The stricter disclosure rules have been triggered by allegations of offshore entities acting as fronts of Indian promoters of the investee companies. The regulator is unlikely to backtrack.

#2. Poll finds rupee to weaken further to 83.5 to a dollar before improving later this year

The Indian rupee, which has depreciated 1.1 percent so far in August, is expected to slump further on the back of a strengthening dollar and a weakening Chinese yuan, a Business Standard poll of analysts has found. The local currency hit a record time low last week, closing at 83.15 per dollar on Thursday. Five of the 10 respondents said the rupee might touch 83.5 per dollar in August.

Why it’s important: The rupee is weakening after remaining stable in the first half of 2023. It is expected to regain ground only after there is moderation in the dollar index and US treasury bond yields.

#3. Investors dump newly listed firms that eroded billions in shareholder wealth

At least 2.2 million retail shareholders, 73 large foreign institutional investors and 22 mutual funds have sold shares of 12 large companies, including Nykaa, Life Insurance Corporation and Paytm since their initial public offerings. The companies have seen combined investor losses of $80 billion during the period.

Why it’s important: Buyers of IPOs, particularly retail investors, have voted with their feet in companies that have suffered huge market losses. Part of the reason is to free up funds for new public offerings.

#4. Murugappa family enters into out-of-court settlement with Valli Arunachalam

Three years after Valli Arunachalam, the New York-based daughter of former Murugappa Group chairman MV Murugappan, levelled gender discrimination charges against the boards of group firms, the estranged family members have reached an out-of-court settlement. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Why it’s important: The settlement ends a damaging feud in one of India’s oldest business families and usher in some stability in their diversified group of companies. Murugappa group stocks have outperformed benchmarks despite the dispute.

#5. Divestment in IDBI Bank unlikely in current financial year, hurting government target

The sale of the government’s stake in IDBI Bank is unlikely to happen in the year to March, posing a challenge to the Centre’s ability to meet its Rs 51,000 crore disinvestment target for the financial year. It has aimed at issuing financial bids for IDBI Bank by December and completing the transaction in the fourth quarter, expecting over Rs 15,000 crore from the stake sale. Financial due diligence began in July.

Why it’s important: The government has been unable to meet self-imposed targets in disinvestment, upsetting its fiscal math. Last year it shelved the divestment of Bharat Petroleum. Earlier this year, it scrapped the stake sale of Pawan Hans.

#6. Electronics and automakers rev up production by 20 percent ahead of festive season

Automobile and consumer electronics makers are stepping up production for the festive season by around 10-20% from last year’s levels, several chief executives said. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Toyota, and Mahindra have started running plants at full capacity a month earlier than usual. In electronics, brands and contract manufacturers said festive season production will hit peak capacity by early September.

Why it’s important: Companies are bullish on strong demand recovery after an improvement in sales in July and August, which has led them to scale up factory output.

#7. Central government will soon notify data protection board, enumerate rules

The Union government will shortly notify the Data Protection Board, along with appointment and recruitment rules for its chairperson and members, junior electronics minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. The government is working on criteria for their selection, as well as rules related to the board’s working. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, became law earlier this month and the ministry is in the process of operationalizing it.

Why it’s important: The board will act as data regulator for India’s new privacy law. It will inquire into privacy breaches and impose penalties as provided under law.

#8. Big tech to ask government to ease parental consent rules in new data law

Big Tech platforms are likely to lobby with the government on the issue of parental consent for processing children’s data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The law mandates platforms to obtain verifiable consent from a parent or legal guardian before processing personal data of users under the age of 18. This provision was one of the most contentious issues during public consultations.

Why it’s important: Resolving the issue of verifiable parental consent is knotty and is unlikely to be resolved easily. Collection of huge amounts of personal data is a virtual minefield.

#9. Around 55 million individuals may have opted for new income-tax regime

Around 55 million income taxpayers may have opted for the new tax regime for the ongoing financial year, the revenue department’s preliminary estimates show. Most of them have a taxable income of up to Rs 7 lakh. The Centre overhauled the new tax regime in the 2023-24 Budget, trying to make it relatively attractive.

Why it’s important: The new income-tax regime, which eliminates deductions and exemptions but offers a lower taxation rate, has struggled to gain traction since its introduction in 2020-21.

#10. Overnight indexed swap rates indicate tight monetary policy will continue

One of the most traded segments of Indian overnight indexed swap rates is near its highest level in nine months as a domestic inflation surged in July and US bond yields rose sharply. OIS signal future course of interest rates and are the principal tool for hedging interest rate risk in India. The five-year OIS rate jumped 16 basis points to close at 6.75 percent, the highest since November 9. The one-year OIS rate rose past 7 percent for the first time in five months, settling 10 basis points higher at 7.04 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: The high levels point to tighter monetary conditions. Expectations of the cost of funds in domestic banking staying high have also driven up the swap rates.