A round-up of top newspaper stories

#1. Government to make more announcements after rolling out Rs 1.18 lakh crore in projects

The central government, which announced Rs 1.18 lakh crore of programmes in mobility to digital sectors, plans to make more announcements in the festive season until the year-end. The announcements could include a Rs 1 lakh crore project to modernise railway signaling, a Rs 3 lakh crore to boost connectivity to infrastructure projects such as logistics parks and expressways, Rs 5,000 crore to encourage the ships to develop the blue economy.

Why it’s important: The government has allocated a record capex budget of Rs 10 lakh crore for the current financial year to stimulate growth through public spending ahead of the 2024 general elections.

#2. Reserve Bank warns of asset price bubble due to excess liquidity in banking system

The Reserve Bank’s state of the economy report has warned of asset price bubbles because of excess liquidity in the banking system due to weakening lending standards. In its the August review of monetary policy, the central bank asked scheduled banks to maintain an additional 10 percent cash reserve ratio on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities between May 19 and July 28. The mandate came into effect from August 12. The decision will be reviewed on September 8.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank feels that the excess liquidity in the system has implications for financial stability due to potential asset price bubbles and weakening lending standards.

#3. Rupee hits record low against dollar as US treasury yields scale 15-year high

The Indian rupee has hit a record closing low and the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose to a four-month high amid a surge in the dollar index and US treasury yields. The currency slumped 20 paise, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 83.15 against the dollar after hitting the day’s low of 83.16. It was the rupee’s sharpest fall since July 7. Its previous record closing low was 83.03 on October 19 last year.

Why it’s important: The rupee could have fallen even lower if the Reserve Bank of India has not intervened in the forex market to contain volatility. The central bank is unlikely to let the currency depreciate sharply.

#4. Hiring rises as e-commerce and logistics firms gear up to deliver bumper festive season sales

E-commerce and logistics companies are stepping up hiring of delivery personnel ahead of the festive season. Such companies across all segments are planning to hire two-three times more people every month from September to November compared with a year earlier, industry executives said. Amazon, Flipkart, Blue Dart Express and Delhivery will all be ramping up their last-mile manpower, they said.

Why it’s important: Indian Inc is anticipating a uptick in consumer demand in the upcoming festive season as consumerism pick up pace in India. High inflation and lowered earnings pose downside risks.

#5. Western sanctions on Russia could hurt diamond exports from India

The G7 nations, a grouping of advanced democracies led by the US, is threatening to halt the imports of certain grades of polished diamonds from India that use rough diamonds indirectly sourced from Russia. Though the informal bloc hasn’t yet sanctioned Russian diamonds cut and polished outside that country, it is working on restricting their use to cut Russian revenues.

Why it’s important: India’s diamond trade, responsible for nine out of 10 of the world’s polished diamonds, could be collateral damage from the Ukraine conflict. The livelihoods of 4 million people could be at stake.

#6. Reserve Bank rejects fintech firm Cred’s bid to increase stake in Newtap Finance

An application by Fintech company Cred to increase its stake in Newtap Finance, a non-banking finance company founded by Kunal Shah, has been rejected by the Reserve Bank of India. Cred planned to increase its stake in Newtap Finance, formerly Parfait Finance and Investments, from the current 23.6 percent. Shah owns 76 percent in the firm.

Why it’s important: the rejection is a setback for Cred, which was looking to increase its footprint. The reason for rejection remains unclear.

#7. Abu Dhabi’s TAQA evaluates major exposure to Adani Group’s power business

Abu Dhabi National Energy company, also known as TAQA, is evaluating a large exposure in the power businesses of Gautam Adani. TAQA is said to be keen to deploy $1.5-2.5 billion in Adani Group firms or in a single entity by buying 19.9 percent through a combination of primary infusion and

secondary purchase of shares from promoter family entities.

Why it’s important: The Adani Group has mobilized upwards of Rs 8 billion in the past few months after being hit by a market rout following a damaging report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Deep pocketed investors are showing interest in Adani firms.

#8. GST fitment committee to soon provide clarity on ground clearance of utility vehicles

The GST Council’s fitment committee comprising revenue officials is expected to provide an explanation of the ground clearance criterion and its implementation in the context of utility vehicles for purposes of taxation. A ride height of above 170 mm is one of the three key parameters for

categorising a UV and attracting a 22 percent compensation cess.

Why it’s important: The auto industry is worried about the criterion for unladen ground clearance, as it might need to make changes to car models, increasing overall cost for the automakers.

#9. India may cut duty on British whiskey and cars in free trade pact

India could slash tariffs on British cars and scotch whisky and the UK is willing to relax some visa rules for Indian professionals, as both nations try to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement ahead of national polls scheduled next year, Indian officials said. The relaxation in visa rules could be limited, a UK official said.

Why it’s important: India and the UK seem to have softened positions on most of their points of contention for a free trade agreement to come into effect.

#10. Government in talks with industry on pricing of medicines for rare diseases

The central government is negotiating the pricing of some high-priced drugs used for treatment of rare diseases with pharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi, Sarepta and Roche, to bring relief to patients who are unable get treatment due to the exorbitant prices, it told the Delhi high court., which has been hearing a batch of petitions filed by rare disease patients and their caretakers.

Why it’s important: Pharma firms have been frequently accused of price gouging on indispensable medicines. Some sort of pricing control would be welcomed by less well-off patients.