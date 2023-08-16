A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Robust consumer sentiment on Independence Day breaks free of slowdown

The sales of smartphones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, daily consumables, and FMCG items have surged 25-30 percent in the ongoing Independence Day sales from last year’s levels, industry executives said. Attractive offers and new movie releases lifted footfalls in malls by 15-20 percent, driving sales of eateries and other stores such as apparel and fashion, they said.

Why it’s important: The robust buying on Independence Day sales underline a sharp improvement in consumer sentiment ahead of this year’s festive season.

#2. Gangwal family likely to sell 4 percent IndiGo shares worth Rs 3,730 in block deal

The family of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell shares worth Rs 3,730 crore through a block deal, according to a term sheet. The offer floor price for the deal is Rs 2,400 per share, a 5.8 percent discount to the carrier’s closing price of Rs 2,549 apiece. The family has put up 15.6 million shares for sale, or about 4 percent of its existing outstanding shares in the listed company.

Why it’s important: the block deal is part of Rakesh Gangwal’s plan to bring down his family's stake in InterGlobe Aviation. After the sale, the family’s stake will decline to 25.72 percent.

#3. Online real money gaming companies face tax demands up to Rs 45,000 crore

The online money gaming companies positioning themselves as platforms offering games of skill could be looking at an additional tax outgo of about Rs 45,000 crore. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has assessed the pending goods and services tax liabilities of such firms since the 2017 rollout of the levy, as they paid 18 percent on gross gaming revenue, being games of skill, instead of the 28 percent prescribed in the law, officials said.

Why it’s important: The differential taxation between games of skill and chance has come to an end in India’s jurisdiction. The higher taxes could render many of the firms unprofitable.

#4. ONGC in race to acquire Indian solar projects of Finland’s Fortum

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is in the fray for Finnish state-run power utility Fortum Oyj’s Indian solar projects totaling 185 MW. The deal may have an equity value of around $130 million. Others in the race include Malaysia’s Gentari Sdn Bhd, Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund’s Sekura Energy, and private equity firm Actis.

Why it’s important: Companies are racing to increase their presence in India’s renewable energy sector at a time of disruption in the conventional hydrocarbon space as the energy transition gathers pace.

#5. Legal costs of local firms hit Rs 4,000 crore on rising M&A, intellectual property cases

The aggregate legal expenses of Indian companies have touched Rs 40,000 crore in each of the past two financial years, a number that is expected to rise further, driven by white-collar crimes, insolvency cases, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property matters, and regulatory filings.

Why it’s important: these costs would continue to be on the rise, underscored by law firms bulking up to meet rising demand. Partners at law firms have also moved to corporate roles as their expertise becomes critical.

#6. Infosys signs five-year deal with Liberty Global worth $1.44 billion

IT bellwether Infosys and Liberty Global, a London-based telecom operator, have signed a €1.5 billion (about $1.64 billion) deal for five years to scale up the British firm’s digital entertainment and connectivity platforms, the companies said in a joint statement. As part of the collaboration agreement, the size of the contract would reach €2.3 billion (about $2.5 billion) if extended to eight years.

Why it’s important: This is the fourth mega deal Infosys has entered into in this financial year. The collaboration aims to bring digital entertainment powered by artificial intelligence.

#7. Higher margins at corporate India cushions lower revenue growth in first quarter

The combined quarterly net profit of listed companies in India has scaled a new high in the June quarter due to a sharp rise in operating and net profit. The expansion in margins more than compensated for the slowdown in revenue growth, which slipped into single digits in the fiscal first quarter after a gap of nine quarters.

Why it’s important: Persistently high retail inflation is chocking household budgets but that seem to have negligible effect on local corporations, which are enjoying record margins and profits.

#8. Budget carrier Air India Express set to sign code-share agreement with Air India

Air India Express is set to sign a code-sharing agreement with Air India, pull out from all routes requiring business-class capacity and relocate operational control centers for AirAsia India and Air India Express to a new Gurugram office starting this month, executives said.

Why it’s important: This is part of a strategy that includes the merger of AirAsia India and Air India Express, which will operate as Air India’s low-cost unit, offering budget flights on non-trunk routes.

#9. Vegetables emerge as villains once again in surging retail inflation in July

The contribution of vegetables to retail inflation has surged to a 42-month high in July, while that of tomatoes rose to a 65-month high, unexpectedly taking the overall figure beyond 7 percent for the first time in nearly a year. A third (32 percent) of the total shift in the Consumer Price Index in July came from the sharp rise in vegetable prices, with more than half of it coming from tomatoes

Why it’s important: The unexpected surge in consumer inflation poses a dilemma for the Reserve Bank of India, which has held policy rates steady since April. The stubborn rise may now force its hand.

#10. Social spending by corporate India goes green, health gets highest allocation

Corporate social responsibility expenditure by Indian firms on the environment more than doubled in 2021-22 from a year before to Rs 2,837 crore, and the sector emerged as the biggest recipient of such funds after health and education. The pandemic prompted companies to sharply raise spending on health, which has now beaten education to the pole position. Spending on health stood at Rs9,987 crore in 2021-22, against Rs 8,382 crore on education.

Why it’s important: Indian firms are reprioritizing their spending under corporate social responsibility obligations as focus on sustainability gathers traction.