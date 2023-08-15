A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Higher food prices push retail inflation to 15-month high of 7.44 percent

India’s Consumer Price Index exceeded estimates to hit a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July as food and vegetable prices rose sharply, going past the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent for the first time since February. Food inflation, which comprises nearly half of the overall price basket, rose to 11.51 percent in July from 4.55 percent in the preceding month, the highest since October 2020. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, cooled slightly to 5.1 percent.

Why it’s important: Such a sharp spike will upset both fiscal and monetary policy considerations. If it persists, the Reserve Bank may have no choice but to raise policy rates again.

#2. Market regulator seeks 15 additional days to submit report on Adani Group

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has sought another 15 days from the Supreme Court to conclude its investigation into stock manipulation allegations against Adani Group by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The extension would allow it to submit the final status report on 24 issues it has investigated in connection with the Hindenburg report, the regulator told the top court.

Why it’s important: The charges of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group, which it has denied, are quite serious and the findings of the market regulator would be scrutinized closely.

#3. India second largest mobile handset maker, ships two billion in eight years

India has become the second-largest cellphone manufacturing nation after China, with cumulative shipments of domestically made handsets crossing two billion during 2014-22, according to Counterpoint Research. Local production is set to hit 270 million handsets in 2023, compared with 250 million a year ago. Production grew at 23% compounded annual rate between 2014 and 2022, the report said.

Why it’s important: The spectacular expansion in manufacturing was due to huge local demand, increasing digital literacy and policy incentives such as the Rs 38,000-crore production-linked incentive.

#4. Merchandise exports slump to lowest in nine months as demand cools in key markets

India’s goods exports remained under pressure in July as demand from the US, Europe and China remained subdued amid high inflation. While services exports continued to report healthy growth, merchandise exports declined to their lowest in nine months, falling 16 percent to $32.25 billion in July from $38.34 billion the year earlier, commerce ministry data showed.

Why it’s important: Projections of a global economic slowdown is holding true and the downward pressure on outbound shipments of goods from India is expected to continue.

#5. Nirma puts in sole binding bid to acquire 82 percent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences

Nirma has submitted its sole binding bid for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 82 percent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences. ChrysCapital and Sekhmet Pharmaventures, the other two potential bidders, stayed away on differences over valuation. The bid came in late last week after the firm extended the deadline.

Why it’s important: This is Glenmark’s second attempt to sell its active pharmaceutical ingredient business. Nirma has recently entered the pharma industry by acquiring Stericon.

#6. Stressed start-up Dunzo in talks with investors to reset credit terms

Financially stressed quick commerce startup Dunzo has held discussions with its debt investors so as to restructure the terms of the credit so that the firm can avail some of its cash lying in banks to clear pending vendor dues and staff salary arrears of two months. The discussions have been underway to finalize new terms, including the payback timelines.

Why it’s important: The efforts come at a time when Dunzo has been looking for fresh capital from existing and new investors. Reliance Retail is its largest investor with over 25 percent stake.

#7. Auditor’s role under spotlight after spat between Adani Ports and Deloitte

The rift between Adani Ports and audit firm Deloitte has brought frosty relationships between companies and auditors in recent times to the front and center. Deloitte, which quit as Adani Ports’ auditor, had earlier left as auditor of Byju’s after the edutech unicorn failed to file its annual financial results in time.

Why it’s important: Quitting audit assignments does not absolve an auditor of its responsibility if any fraud is found during their tenure later.

#8. Private equity and venture capital firms shift focus as rate of funding slows down

Alternative investment funds registered in India have deployed capital in the last financial year at a slower pace than the preceding year while shifting exposure from sectors that have conventionally received a larger share of funding, an analysis by VCCircle showed. Their traditional focus on real estate, and banking and financial services seems to be growing at a slower pace than before.

Why it’s important: Investment flows are adjusting to new macroeconomic dynamics and investments in energy, retail and services are seeing a significant uptick.

#9. Direct benefit transfer has helped save Rs 2.73 lakh crore since 2014, finance minister says

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said direct benefit transfers had helped the central government save more than Rs 2.73 lakh crore since 2014. The government would make sure that every state policy reaches all people during the Amrit Kaal for building India into a developed nation by 2047, she said.

Why it’s important: The success of India’s increasing digitization has prevented leakages in the government’s welfare schemes. It has also help in much wider financial inclusion of the marginalized.

#10. Star endorsers need to so homework before investing, says Virat Kohli

Cricketing superstar Virat Kohli said celebrity endorsers should do their homework before investing in new ventures amid a rise in such individuals buying stakes in startups. Kohli signed his latest endorsement deal with French eyewear and prescription lens brand Essilor last fortnight for a two-year association.

Why it’s important: The star endorsers should identify with a particular brand’s values, offerings and proposition, Kohli suggested, which is a sound position to work on.