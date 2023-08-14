A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Market regulator’s orders to claw back illegal gains held at appeals tribunal

Disgorgement orders issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India continue to end at the appeals tribunal. The Securities Appellate Tribunal has set aside Sebi’s disgorgement order in the National Stock Exchange dark fiber case. In 2023, the tribunal has set aside disgorgement orders in at least three other cases, including the NSE co-location case, the Satyam scam and a case pertaining to actor Arshad Warsi.

Why it’s important: The action by the appellate tribunal expose flaws in how the regulator recovers illegal gains. It needs to quickly devise a way to calculate wrongful returns on the principle of equitable approach.

#2. Government wants faster admission of bankruptcy case in company law tribunal

The benches of the National Company Law Tribunal should not get into querying a company’s default once it is established by creditors for admission to the corporate insolvency process. It is one of the key themes of the draft guidelines for the tribunal being finalized by the corporate affairs ministry. While company law matters could involve the principle of natural justice and justify extended proceedings to hear all parties concerned, the same does not apply to the insolvency and bankruptcy code proceedings, an official said.

Why it’s important: The government’s intention to reduce delays in admitting insolvency petitions is welcome, but ignoring the principles of natural justice of hearing all parties may not be hold much water.

#3. Computer hardware firms may get more time to set up local manufacturing

The central government is open to the idea of giving foreign companies more time to set up manufacturing units provided they submit a detailed roadmap of their make-in-India plans for products such as laptops, personal computers, and servers. The companies have sought up to 12 months to set up local factories.

Why it’s important: The decision to restrict imports was to encourage companies like Apple, Dell and HP to start production in India and not just be present through contract manufacturing or white labels. The government would be co-operative if that goal is met.

#4. Market regulator to submit final report on Adani to Supreme Court

India’s capital markets regulator is set to submit its report on the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group to the Supreme Court early this week. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s probe said this would be a final report and that its investigation was over.

Why it’s important: The regulator’s report is expected to throw light on whether the Adani Group manipulated share prices of group firms by exploiting loopholes in the minimum public shareholding norms, and whether it failed to disclose related-party transactions, among other issues.

#5. Foxconn looks at India as its third global outsourcing hub for electric vehicles

The Foxconn Technology Group is considering India as its third global base to tap into the potential electric vehicle outsourcing market, with plans to capture 5 percent of the sales worldwide by 2025. The company aims to deliver between 500,000 and 700,000 electric vehicles in two years. Discussions have taken place with Telangana and Tamil Nadu for build an electric vehicles factory and a decision is expected soon.

Why it’s important: India is emerging into a vibrant supply chain of auto components required for electric vehicles. Foxconn’s ability to minimize costs in the intensely competitive market could give it an edge.

#6. Samsung to get Rs 600 crore as incentive to manufacture mobile phones locally

The central government is likely to disburse up to Rs 600 crore to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics for the first year under the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile phone manufacturing. The government may release the incentive amount by the end of this month.

Why it’s important: It would be the largest payout ever under the production-linked incentive scheme and the first in a series of similar schemes launched out to boost domestic manufacturing.

#7. Income-tax department finds tax evasion of Rs 15,000 crore by insurers

The income tax department has concluded its investigation into alleged malpractices in the payment of commissions by insurance companies and uncovered evasion of more than Rs 15,000 crore. The tax on the cumulative evasions would be about Rs 4,500 crore. The probe, which covered over 25 insurers and 250 businesses used to route commissions to agents, was conducted by the department’s investigation wing.

Why it’s important: The system of paying commission by insurers need to be cleaned up. Tax action against them would be in the right direction to do that.

#8. Adani Ports and auditor Deloitte at loggerheads over claims by Hindenburg Research

Before resigning as auditor of Adani Ports, Deloitte had sought an independent probe on allegations made by American short seller Hindenburg Research, but the company said the accusations had no impact on financial statements. In a filing with the BSE on its resignation, Deloitte said it had in May raised concerns about certain transactions flagged in the Hindenburg report. Adani Port has said its audit committee believes Deloitte’s resignation as statutory auditor were not convincing or sufficient.

Why it’s important: The Adani Group is still struggling to dispel clouds cast by the damaging report by Hindenburg Research that saw a market rout of its listed firms earlier in the year.

#9. India’s appeal as alternative to China rising, says Citi India chief

Citi India has sold its retail business to Axis Bank and is now focusing on institutional business and glbal capability centers, said Ashu Khullar, CEO of Citi India. While India is not the only option to counter the world’s dependence on China, it provides a credible option and the bank is seeing growing interest among investors, he said.

Why it’s important: India is a bright spot among major economies amid a global slowdown. It is natural that investors would be keener to invest in the country.

#10. Dubai’s Emaar Properties to double down on India, its managing director says

Mohamed Alabbar, managing director of Emaar Properties, the Dubai real estate firm that built the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, is bullish on India and is also looking into acquiring digital assets in the country. The multi-faceted entrepreneur and investor is also taking on Amazon in West Asia and spearheading the United Arab Emirates’ first digital bank Zand.

Why it’s important: India offers multiple opportunities to Emaar when looked at from a long-term perspective. It would also be in tune with closer ties that the country has with the United Arab Emirates and Dubai in particular.