A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Government deliberating on new digital competition law to regulate Big Tech

The central government could bring in a digital competition law to regulate big tech. The corporate affairs ministry is deliberating on a separate legislation instead of tweaking the existing competition act, which was amended recently. The government intends to introduce a law only after comprehensive deliberations and not enact legislation in a hurry, officials said.

Why it’s important: The idea of a law to regulate large digital firms, which have gained in importance in recent years, is under discussion in advanced economies as well. India needs to look at international best practices before introducing a local law.

#2. Automakers flag concerns around local value addition in the production-linked incentive scheme

Automobile companies that have qualified for the Rs 25,938 crore production-linked incentive scheme for the sector have flagged problems with the calculation of local value addition, which is making it difficult for them to get certificates of compliance for the scheme. The formula to calculate that on the ex-factory price of vehicles rather than the cost of making them. This is reducing the score for firms selling vehicles at discounted prices below production cost, making it difficult to reach the 50 percent threshold.

Why it’s important: The government could rethink this issue since the intention is to promote domestic manufacture of new technology products such as electric vehicles rather than subsidizing imports.

#3. Air India in talks with the lender to borrow Rs 3,000 crore for sale and leaseback deals

Tata group-owned Air India is in talks with banks for loans worth Rs 3,000 crore, which the airline needs to make down payments under sale and leaseback agreements with lessors. The airline in February placed an order for 470 planes. The list price is around $70 billion.

Why it’s important: Air India should face no difficulty in securing loans at the cheapest rates since its credit rating is impeccable, which is somewhat offset by susceptibility inherent in the aviation business.

#4. The government’s joint investment platform asks Russell Reynolds to find the next chief

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd has mandated global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next managing director and CEO of India’s quasi-sovereign wealth fund. After Sujoy Bose, who served as it first chief for six years since 2016, quit in May, it named Rajiv Dhar, executive director and COO, as interim chief.

Why it’s important: The fund, a key collaborative initiative of the Indian government, is vital to boost infra growth in the country. It would be best for it to have long-term and stable top management.

#5. Russian funds worth about $10-12 billion were invested in Indian treasury bills

Russian funds worth about $10-12 billion are estimated to have been invested in Indian government treasury bills in the year ended March as a surge in trade deficit led to higher surpluses in the vostro accounts under the rupee trade settlement mechanism. India has a bilateral trade deficit of $43 billion with Russia, which faces Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Why it’s important: due to the trade deficit, Russian exporters are left with huge surpluses in their Vostro accounts in India. They might soon find it unfeasible to hold such huge rupee surpluses.

#6. Data protection bill to make social media firms accountable, strengthen IT industry

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill that the Rajya Sabha has cleared will make social media companies operating in India more accountable, boost the IT industry and change the way organizations process data of Indians, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The exemptions given to the government are far fewer than what the European privacy law provides, he said.

Why it’s important: The data protection legislation has been approved after multiple iterations and long delays. There are still some concerns over the powers the government would wield under the new law.

#7. Vodafone India seeks time till December to clear statutory dues to government

Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has sought time till the end of December to clear its remaining statutory dues. It has said that it hopes to finalize fundraising from banks and third-party investors in the near future and reiterated that its promoters are committed to supporting the telco.

Why it’s important: The distressed telecom operator continues to face liquidity challenges due to its delayed fundraising. Both current lenders and potential third-party equity investors want Vodafone Idea’s promoters to bring in their part of the funds first.

#8. Government to offload more rice and wheat in the open market to cool prices

Grain prices in India, which have remained stubbornly high despite multiple measures, has compelled the government to offload an additional 5 million tons of wheat and 2.5 million tons of rice in the open market. In the first open market sale scheme that started in June, out of the allocated 1.5 million tons of wheat, around 0.82 million tons, or 55 percent was purchased by buyers. With rice, it was worse at just 0.38 percent of the offered 0.5 million tons being bought.

Why it’s important: The response from traders on the open market sales has been tepid at best. The prices of cereals must ease for retail inflation to decline. The lowering of reserve prices might help.

#9. Government mulling incentives for private bus operators to boost electric mobility

In a move to hasten the adoption of green initiatives in public mobility, the central government is planning to introduce an incentive scheme tailored particularly for the purchase of electric buses by private operators, a NITI Aayog official has said. At present, buses belonging to only state transport undertakings are supported under the incentive program.

Why it’s important: Since private buses account for around 90 percent of around two million buses plying in India, their electrification to reduce carbon emissions is crucial.

#10. Hotels extend their dream run as room rates rise steeply on the upcoming long weekend

The upcoming long weekend has extended this year’s dream run for India’s hotel companies, with last-minute holiday planners shelling out upwards of Rs 20,000 to spend a night at a five-star resort. Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur is charging Rs 1.8 lakh for two people for a three-night stay, while Rambagh Palace in Jaipur has a list price of Rs 5.9 lakh for four nights for two people. Raffles in Udaipur is sold out, while Fairmont in Jaipur is charging Rs 20,000 a night. These rooms typically go for Rs 5,000-15,000 a night.

Why it’s important: The hotels industry was badly bruised during the pandemic but has seen a sharp rebound in pent-up demand for travel.