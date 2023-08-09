A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. IT hardware firms seek time to set up manufacturing facilities in India

Apple, Dell, HP, Acer, and other computer hardware companies have sought an extension of nine months to a year of the deadline for licenses required for import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, and other items. Executives of these firms said they need this time to set up manufacturing facilities in India in a meeting with officials of the electronics and IT ministry.

Why it’s important: The government last week said licenses will be required to import IT hardware, impacting most computer hardware firms. It has given the industry time till October 31 to comply.

#2. Adani Group in early exploration to sell stake in FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar

The Adani Group is in the early stages of exploring a stake sale in its FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar. The 50:50 venture between Adani and Wilmar was set up in 1999. It raised Rs 3,600 crore through an initial public offering in February 2022. The group’s stake is held through Adani Commodities owned by flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

Why it’s important: This is in line with the conglomerate’s efforts to focus on core businesses and de-risk its balance sheets by selling stake and hastening loan repayments.

#3. Maruti aims for 20 percent of total sales from electric vehicles by 2031

Maruti Suzuki India has decided to take over parent Suzuki Motor’s Gujarat plant to ensure better efficiencies, including that of electric vehicles. India’s largest carmaker is aiming for around 15-20 percent of its total car sales to come from battery-powered electric vehicles by 2030-31, chairman R C Bhargava said. It would mean around half a million such vehicles every year, he said.

Why it’s important: The sale of electric cars has been slow in India, unlike that of two-wheelers. However, the segment is expected to grow in coming years and Maruti does not want to miss out on the action.

#4. Companies can approach tribunal to force disclosures on hidden beneficial owners

Corporate entities can approach the National Company Law Tribunal to force disclosures from an individual suspected of significant but hidden beneficial ownership, or 10 percent of a company, the corporate affairs ministry has said. The onus of reporting the ultimate true owners lies with the companies after a legislative change in February 2019.

Why it’s important: The ministry is in effect nudging companies to be proactive in detecting and reporting individuals who hold significant beneficial interests but remain anonymous by letting proxies collect dividends or attend general meetings. It would boost transparency.

#5. Tender process for large construction projects needs urgent fixing, says L&T chief

The tendering process for awarding construction contracts by the government is broken and needs to be fixed urgently to reduce cost overruns to the tune of trillions of rupees, according to Anil M Naik, outgoing chairman of Larsen & Toubro, India’s largest construction and engineering conglomerate. He expressed willingness to collaborate with the government after retirement to streamline the tendering system.

Why it’s important: Naik says less qualified companies often win projects by quoting the lowest figure but fail to complete them in time. This needs to change in the national interest, he said.

#6. Private equity firm Carlyle to buy 30 percent of Quest Global for $500 million

Private equity investor Carlyle has agreed to acquire a significant minority stake in engineering services firm Quest Global for about $500 million, ending up with about 30 percent stake. Simultaneously, they will together buy back all shares from the company’s existing investors, which include Bain Capital, Advent International, and GIC Re. Founder Ajit Prabhu will also bring in additional funds to increase his stake.

Why it’s important: This is one of the biggest investments by Carlyle in recent times. The investment will help Quest to expand its global business before tapping stock markets for further funds.

#7. Small businesses and rural borrowers facing increasing stress to repay loans

Rural borrowers and small businesses are finding it harder to make timely loan repayments due to an erratic monsoon, sluggish demand recovery, and higher interest rates. Besides State Bank of India, non-bank lenders such as Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Finance, and L&T Finance have pointed to stress pockets in some sectors.

Why it’s important: Lenders are becoming cautious after a lending binge to these segments in the recent past, which has led to an oversupply of credit and higher indebtedness.

#8. Mutual funds step up buying equities even as overseas inflows become thinner

Mutual funds have stepped up purchases after staying on the fence for over two months. Their net equity investments reached a four-month high of Rs 7,700 crore in July, rising for the fourth straight month after withdrawing a net of Rs 5,100 crore in April. The trend continued in August, with net investments of Rs 3,400 crore in the first three trading sessions, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board.

Why it’s important: The buying by local fund managers comes at a time when daily foreign investor flows have turned negative in five of the previous 12 trading sessions because of rising US bond yields.

#9. Gaming start-up Mobile Premier League to lay off 350 staffers

India's popular online gaming and fantasy sports startup Mobile Premier League will retrench 350 employees, representing about 50 percent of its India workforce. The development comes weeks after the central government implemented a 28 percent tax on online real-money games.

Why it’s important: The high tax on betting in online gaming is bound to have a significant impact on the industry. Many of them will have to slim down in order to survive.

#10. Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Ladakh

Ambareesh Murty, 51, who died late Monday evening in Leh after suffering a cardiac arrest, was remembered as a key architect, mentor, and resilient leader of furniture startup Pepperfry. Murty, who lived in Mumbai, is survived by his wife and a son.

Why it’s important: Murthy was the India country manager for eBay before taking the plunge into entrepreneurship and launching Pepperfry. His absence will be keenly felt.