A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Stock markets plunge after Fitch downgrades US sovereign credit rating

Indian equities took a heavy beating as Fitch Ratings slashed the sovereign credit rating of the United States. The unexpected downgrade made investors poorer by Rs 3.5 lakh crore as overseas investors sold shares to meet redemption pressures in developed markets. Benchmark gauges Nifty

and Sensex both ended over 1 percent lower at 19,526.55 and 65,782.78 points. Nifty’s fall was the sharpest in 11 months.

Why it’s important: The fall could be a knee-jerk reaction to the unexpected downgrade by Fitch. Some experts believe the Nifty’s fall below a key support level could lead to a further plunge.

#2. Online gaming to be taxed at 28 percent from October 1, review after six months

India will implement 28 percent goods and services tax on the face value of bets placed in online games, including overseas platforms, as well as casinos and horse racing. The tax will come into effect from October 1 and will be reviewed after six months, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Why it’s important: The GST Council has ignored intense lobbying by the gaming industry to reconsider the heavy taxation but said redeployed winnings will not face the tax.

#3. Government to release draft e-commerce policy in two weeks after industry consultations

The central government is likely to introduce a draft e-commerce policy in the next one or two weeks after discussions with industry brass at a meeting chaired by commerce minister Piyush Goyal. The CEOs of Flipkart, Amazon and Tata Digital were among those present during the discussions regarding fallback liabilities, consumer grievance redressal, issues related to private labels and inventory models.

Why it’s important: The government wants tighter regulations for e-commerce to ensure accountability and consumer protection. The policy has been in the works since 2018 and needs to be finalised soon.

#4. Vedanta promoter to sell 4.3 percent stake worth Rs 4,136 crore to retire debt

Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Holdings, a promoter entity of Vedanta, aims to sell 4.3 percent stake in the Indian miner for Rs 4,136 crore to reduce debt and transform the conglomerate into a pure-play green energy and non-ferrous business. The deal brokered by JP Morgan India said Twin Star Holdings will sell 160 million shares in Vedanta to institutional investors at Rs 258.50 each, a 5 percent discount to market prices.

Why it’s important: Vedanta Resources, the London-based parent of Vedanta, wants to slash debt and has been relying heavily on dividends from its Indian subsidiaries, worrying investors about depleting reserves at its domestic units. The sale of shares could assuage the concerns.

#5. Budget carrier IndiGo posts record profits in fiscal first quarter

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, reported record quarterly profit and revenue on robust demand for air travel, lower fuel costs, and favorable foreign currency movement. Net profit rose to Rs 3,090.6 crore in the June quarter from a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore a year ago. income rose by 32

percent to Rs 17,161 crore.

Why it’s important: India’s largest airline now plans to invest more in buying planes. The airline made history in June by ordering 500 aircraft, the highest in the world ever.

#6. Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka for parts and chipmaking equipment

Foxconn will invest $600 million (Rs 4,938.12 crore) in two projects in Karnataka to make casing parts for iPhones and chipmaking equipment. About $350 million will go towards setting up the iPhone component factory, which will generate 12,000 jobs. Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials in a $250 million project to make chipmaking tools, the Karnataka government said in a statement.

Why it’s important: The Taiwanese firm, the world’s largest contract manufacturer, has made its interest clear in expanding business operations in India as it looks to diversify beyond China.

#7. Accumulated losses at Air India at Rs 14,000 crore at the end of 2022-23

Air India’s accumulated losses at the end of 2022-23 have been pegged at Rs 14,000 crore. This excludes the investment committed for 470 new aircraft ordered in June from Airbus and Boeing. The losses include write-offs on old planes and engines and those on account of AirAsia India. An impairment cost of Rs 1,500 crore is estimated against AirAsia India and about Rs 5,000 crore due to Air India’s ageing aircraft.

Why it’s important: The Tata Group acquired Air India from the government last year and has started to transform the national carrier, which includes fleet renewal, fresh branding and upgraded services.

#8. Reliance Retail valued at nearly twice the amount of conglomerate’s core petrochemicals biz

The retail unit of Reliance Industries is now valued at nearly twice the amount of its decades-old and lucrative oil-to-chemical division, according to research firm Bernstein, which projects a valuation of $112 billion for Reliance Retail, dwarfing the $57 billion valuation of its older division. Jio Platforms, the company’s telecom arm, is valued at $77 billion and the renewable energy business at $17 billion.

Why it’s important: There are multiple opportunities for Reliance Retail, including expansion of JioMart, partnerships with grocery stores, margin expansion from scale, and the much-anticipated IPO.

#9. Proposed data protection law to empower government to pull content, block access

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, expected to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday, may give advisory powers to the Data Protection Board to recommend to the government to either have content taken down, or intermediary access blocked in public interest.

Why it’s important: The latest version of the draft legislation appears to have accommodated industry feedback, although clauses on content takedown powers has caught experts by surprise. It may impact internet and social media platforms.

#10. Top executives of unicorns move out to start own ventures amid funding winter

The funding winter in the startup ecosystem is making several C-suite executives who helmed new-age firms in recent years to quit and set up their own companies or join early-stage businesses receiving investor funds. A large number of top executives have moved from unicorns to Series A and B firms or even down the chain in recent months. Nearly 77 percent of active funding so far in 2023 has been below deal sizes of $30 million. As many as 239 companies funded so far in 2023 have raised less than $5 million.

Why it’s important: The era of easy money has ended, and India’s start-up environment is making necessary adjustments. The shake-up is expected to lead to leaner start-ups and faster and less expensive routes to profitability.