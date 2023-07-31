A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Equity valuations in India surge despite moderation on corporate earnings

Equity valuations are rising again after they cooled in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. The trailing price-to-earnings multiple on Sensex companies has risen to a 17-month high of nearly 25x from 23.7x at the end of December and 21.6x at the end of June last year. Similarly, the trailing price-to-book value ratio is 3.6x, up from 3.4x at the end of December and highest since December 2021. The steady rise has been largely due to higher stock prices and not because of faster growth in corporate earnings.

Why it’s important: The rising gap between rich valuations and subdued earnings is bound to weigh on stock prices sooner or later. The recent bull run may not sustain at these levels.

#2. Corporate India mostly delivers on street expectations in fiscal first quarter

Corporate earnings in the June quarter of 2023-24 have met and in some cases exceeded market expectations, according to an analysis of 456 companies that have declared results so far. The aggregate net profit and revenue of these firms grew 32 percent and 7.88 percent from a year earlier. Profits have grown at the fastest pace in eight quarters.

Why it’s important: The good performance is almost entirely driven by the financial sector firms. Expectations were muted to start with on weak guidance by IT companies.

#3. National Stock Exchange may extend trading hours, smaller brokers may suffer

The National Stock Exchange may gradually extend trade timings that are presently set at six hours and 15 minutes of regular market. The proposal will have to be approved by the markets regulator and could be extended to derivatives contracts, according to chief executive Ashish Kumar Chauhan. Currently, regular trading on NSE and BSE is from 9:15am to 3:30pm for stocks after a pre-open session from 9am to 9:15am.

Why it’s important: Although expanded trading hours may benefit some investors, there are concerns that it would mean an additional cost burden on small brokers, placing them at a disadvantage.

#4. Capital expenditure increasing gradually on healthy balance sheets and cash flows

Indian companies are gradually stepping up capital spending, lifted by improving balance sheets and rising cash flows, an analysis by the ET Intelligence Group showed. Three out of four firms from a sample of 373 constituents of BSE 500 index reported year-on-year improvement in gross fixed assets. Companies from capital-intensive sectors form a major chunk of incremental increase.

Why it’s important: Although the government has been stepping on the gas on capital expenditure, the private sector has been dragging its feet on demand concerns. A change in that trend would be welcome.

#5. Tiger Global completes exit from Flipkart, posting $3.5 billion in phased selloff

Investment firm Tiger Global has completed its exit from Flipkart, recording a staggering $3.5 billion in total gains over the past few years of a phased selloff. It told limited partners last week that it has sold the remaining 4 percent stake it held in Flipkart to US parent Walmart.

Why it’s important: The huge gains is the most Tiger Global has earned from a single company and the highest cash return from an Indian internet firm.

#6. Nirma Group emerges as frontrunner to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences

The Nirma Group is the likely bidder to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences, an 82.84 percent unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate emerged as the sole bidder late last week. Nirma is using healthcare unit Aculife Healthcare as the likely vehicle for the acquisition. Nirma is likely to have offered a slight premium to the current market price.

Why it’s important: A successful deal will trigger an open offer for the remaining stake. The transaction will help promoter Glenn Saldanha deleverage the balance sheet of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

#7. India-Canada trade deal may not include labour, intellectual property issues

The proposed early harvest agreement between India and Canada is unlikely to see the inclusion of non-trade issues such as environment, digital trade, and labour at this stage. The focus of negotiations for the deal is on goods, trade remedies, dispute settlement, rules of origin, services investment, and customs and trade facilitation. The deal is likely to be signed by the end of this year.

Why it’s important: India is reluctant to commit on these sensitive issues since the nations are working out an early harvest deal and not a comprehensive one.

#8. Third phase of electric vehicle incentives may jump to Rs 30,000 crore

The central government may triple the subsidy allocation for electric vehicle purchases in the third edition of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) program. Allocation for the FAME III scheme may jump to around Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for the current FAME II scheme. Consultations have started and final allocations have not been decided.

Why it’s important: The purchase incentives would hasten the rising popularity of electric vehicles in India. The sale of electric two-wheelers may have already crossed an inflection point, and better charging infrastructure would add to the momentum.

#9. Go First aims to secure higher interim financing, operate fewer flights

Bankrupt Go First airline aims to secure higher interim financing of Rs 600-700 crore from banks and start with fewer flights than earlier planned in its revised strategy to resume operations. The insolvent carrier earlier saw restarting flight operations with 26 aircraft through an interim financing of Rs 400-500 crore.

Why it’s important: It remains to be seen if the distressed carrier is able to raise more interim funding as it already owes at more than Rs 6,500 crore to creditors. It’s first priority is to restart operations.

#10. Recruitment in IT firms could be 40 percent lower, hurting campus placements

Although software services firms are coming to campuses, no one is making a hiring commitment, many technical schools have said. Several institutes said Infosys and Wipro have not yet approached them for placements, making it the second year that both companies will miss the placement season. Only Tata Consultancy Services has announced a hiring target of 40,000 for the year to March.

Why it’s important: Macroeconomic uncertainty and muted business outlook in key Western markets are likely to impact campus hiring. Freshers could find it more difficult to land a software job.