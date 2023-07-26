A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. IMF raises India’s economic growth forecast to 6.1 percent in 2023-24

The International Monetary Fund has raised India’s growth forecast for 2023-24 to 6.1 percent in the year to March, up from 5.9 percent projected in April. The multilateral lender’s 2024-25 forecast remains unchanged at 6.3 percent. India’s economy grew unexpectedly 7.2 percent in 2022-23.

Why it’s important: The IMF sees strong domestic investment that led it to bump up its forecast. It has warned that the battle against inflation is far from over and the global outlook remains poor.

#2. Larsen & Toubro board approves Rs 10,000 crore share buyback

The board of Larsen and Toubro has proposed to buy back shares worth Rs 10,000 crore from public shareholders. L&T aims to repurchase 33.33 million shares, or 2.4 percent of outstanding stock, from the public through a book-building process. It will offer up to Rs 3,000 per share, a 17 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Why it’s important: The massive share buyback is the engineering conglomerate’s first such offer in its history of eight decades. It is in effect returning surplus cash to shareholders, improving return ratios.

#3. Move to regulate index providers put on hold by market regulator

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has decided to hold back its decision to bring index providers within the regulatory ambit. The new rules could have required global index providers, such as MSCI and Nasdaq to register with the local securities regulator. A regulatory framework for index providers was cleared in March but wasn’t notified.

Why it’s important: Regulating index providers has become a hot topic worldwide on a sharp increase in passive assets tracking indices in recent years. The reason for the holdback is unclear.

#4. Investor Peak XV plans to markdown its holdings in edtech unicorn Byju’s

Investment firm Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, has written to its limited partners last week, saying that it would mark down the value of its holding. The marking down of its investments reflects its lack of visibility into Byju’s up-to-date audited financials and its inability to influence the edtech firm to take corrective measures, Peak XV said.

Why it’s important: Peak XV resigned from the edtech unicorn’s board in June due to a lack of internal controls at the company. India’s most valuable start-up is facing a series of crises as its auditor, too, has resigned and it is renegotiating a term loan.

#5. Wipro Enterprises seeks to buyout 1.55 percent stake held by 150 shareholders

Wipro Enterprises has offered to buy 1.55 percent of shares from 150 shareholders of the $10 billion privately held company at Rs 1,654 apiece. Wipro will spend Rs 1,243.76 crore to buyback the 1.55% of shares. Currently, Azim Premji owns 77.65 percent, Azim Premji Trust owns 20.29 percent, and the remaining 1.55 percent is held by 150 individual shareholders, including some staff.

Why it’s important: Wipro is keen on making the company wholly owned by Premji and his charitable trust. A similar attempt eight years ago ran into opposition from longstanding investors.

#6. Revenue of Tata Motors surges 42 percent on buoyant sales at Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,202 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24, riding on a 42 percent year-on-year rise in revenues to Rs 1.02 lakh crore. The automaker had posted a net loss of Rs 5,006 crore in the same quarter last year. The improvement was driven by the Jaguar Land Rover and commercial vehicle businesses, while the passenger vehicle segment held steady.

Why it’s important: The fiscal first quarter results have beaten street estimates. Automotive sales have surged post the pandemic, benefitting Tata Motors. Its electric vehicles business is also doing well.

#7. Trade gap between India and Australia narrows by 15 percent after free trade pact

The six-month old interim free trade agreement between India and Australia has led to a 15 percent narrowing of India’s trade deficit with Australia due to increased exports of drugs, electrical machinery, and iron and steel articles, along with a sharp decline in coal imports due to a milder Indian summer. India’s exports fell by over 32 percent in the five months to May compared to a year ago, while imports shrank by 25 percent, resulting in a slimmer trade gap of $3.87 billion.

Why it’s important: The free trade agreement has provided duty-free access to thousands of goods, including machinery, to the Australian market, an opportunity Indian firms have seized with both hands.

#8. Institutional investors vote against ACC, Ambuja financial statements

More than half of the institutional investors of the cement companies acquired by the Adani Group, ACC, and Ambuja Cement, voted against adopting the financial statements for the year to March. As much as 63 percent of large investors voted against ACC’s adoption of financial statements at its annual general meeting in July but a 57 percent promoter holding helped the resolution secure approval.

Why it’s important: Auditors to the two cement makers had raised flags on certain developments, and a proxy advisory firm recommended voting against the resolution. This could indicate a thinning of trust.

#9. Air India’s Maharaja mascot no longer to be central to its brand identity

The Tata Group is reading make one of the most visible changes to Air India since it took control of the airline last year by deciding that the iconic maharajah mascot will no longer be central to its brand identity.

Why it’s important: The change is part of a wider refurbishment strategy in the works since the airline was privatized last year. The Tata Group feels the maharajah no longer resonates with its fliers.

#10. Rebranding of Twitter as X problematic as Meta and Microsoft own trademark

Billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as X could be complicated legally since companies including Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corporation have intellectual property rights to the same letter. X is so widely used and cited in trademarks that it is a candidate for legal challenges, and the company formerly known as Twitter could face its own issues defending its X brand in the future.

Why it’s important: The inexplicable moves by Elon Musk since he bought out Twitter seems to be eroding the brand value of the popular social media platform. Legal challenges would add to its woes.