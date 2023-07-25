A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Market regulator may allow companies to delist by selling stock at fixed price

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is thinking of allowing companies to delist by announcing a fixed price for shares to be bought back in place of the existing reverse book-building process, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said. The regulator is also working on instantaneous settlement of market transactions and reviewing the trading plan mechanism for insiders at listed firms.

Why it’s important: There is apprehension that stock price can be jacked up before delisting. The market regulator wants to ensure a fair price for investors.

#2. Income-tax department to dispose of 100,000 reassessment notices by March 2024

Some 100,000 reassessment notices were issued by the income-tax department in the past years where the income not taxed was above Rs 50 lakh, will be ended by March 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. Widening the tax base remained a priority, Sitharaman said, adding that tax collected or deducted at source to track and trace liabilities would help.

Why it’s important: It is important to reassure income taxpayers that the government is following a transparent and friendly tax regime. Settling claims faster is a step in the right direction.

#3. ITC secures in-principle board approval to demerge hotels business

The board of ITC has given a go ahead to the demerger of its hotel business into new entity, a development that comes nearly two decades after it was brought under the fold of conglomerate. The new entity would be listed separately. Shareholders of India’s largest cigarette maker will own 60 percent of the demerged entity directly and the rest through their shareholding in ITC.

Why it’s important: Although the demerger will end the high capital allocations for the hotels business and free cash flows, the proposed structure disappointed investors and stock prices plunged.

#4. Reliance to partner Brookfield and Digital Realty to develop data centers

Reliance Industries will join with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Digital Realty Trust in a three-way venture to set up special purpose vehicles aimed at developing data centers in India. Reliance will hold 33.33 percent stake in the vehicles, according to a joint statement. The venture, to be renamed Digital Connexion, is building data centers in Mumbai and Chennai.

Why it’s important: Data center capacity is estimated to grow rapidly in India on rising demand for data services such as streaming and gaming platforms, and an increasing trend of data localization favored by policymakers.

#5. Tesla top brass to soon meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal

Top executives of Tesla are likely to soon meet trade minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the US electric carmakers plans to set up car and battery manufacturing facilities in India. The development follows a virtual meeting between Goyal and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk earlier this month.

Why it’s important: Tesla has expressed interest in bringing its supply chain ecosystem to India. The government wants it to evaluate the existing auto components supply chain in the country.

#6. Government starts review of countervailing duty on stainless steel

The Prime Minister’s Office has begun discussions with the industry and the steel and commerce ministries on the potential imposition of countervailing duty on stainless steel. The PMO has intervened after the finance ministry ruled out imposing the duty to offset the effects of subsidies provided by foreign governments to their producers despite the steel and commerce ministries supporting the move.

Why it’s important: The industry is hopeful that a countervailing duty will curb cheap imports from China and support small and medium producers in India.

#7. Byju’s to ink new loan pact with lenders by August 3 for $1.2 billion loan

Byju’s and its term loan B lenders will seek to hammer out an agreement on changes to conditions in 10 days to speed up disbursal and end litigation. The lenders collectively account for more than 85 percent of the edtech unicorn’s $1.2 billion term loan B and have agreed to work collaboratively toward a signed and completed term loan amendment prior to August 3, according to a statement.

Why it’s important: Byju’s is already facing a series of crises, with its auditor quitting and representatives of three key investors resigning from the board. A fresh loan pact will allay fears of additional troubles.

#8. Foreign portfolio investors deploy massive amounts of money in Indian equities

Foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 1 lakh crore ($12.6 billion) so far this year into local equities directly through exchanges, the most in a decade. July is the fifth month in a row that overseas investors have invested more through the secondary rather than the primary market.

Why it’s important: The additional deployment by foreign portfolio investors has helped propel benchmark indices to new record. The market rally is expected to continue in the short term.

#9. Net profit at Tata Steel slumps by 92 percent, still beats street estimates

Tata Steel reported a 92 percent on year fall in its consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the June quarter. Net profit was Rs 633.95 crore and revenue from operations was Rs 59,489.66 crore, 6 percent lower from a year ago.

Why it’s important: Profitability of the steelmaker took a major hit because of non-cash, one-time charges on the British Steel Pension Scheme. Analysts were expecting even worse results.

#10. Government may see sharply increased outlay for rural jobs guarantee scheme

The central government may have to sharply increase the outlay for its flagship rural job guarantee scheme, with 58 percent of the budgeted Rs 60,000 crore for 2023-24 used up in the fiscal first quarter. Steady work demand and up to 10.4 percent hike in wage rates have kept expenditure under the welfare program elevated.

Why it’s important: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pledged additional funds for the demand driven scheme, which will be made to supplementary grants.

