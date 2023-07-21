A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Bulls push Indian markets to fresh highs, Nifty just short of 20,000 points

Equity benchmarks in India have extended their record-breaking run to the sixth consecutive trading day as foreign funds heightened local purchases. The Nifty scaled a new high of 19,991.85 points, ending at 19,979.15, up 0.74 percent. The Sensex closed at 67,571.90 points, up 0.71 percent. Since the lows of March, foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 85,000 crore, causing the benchmark gauges to surge 18 percent in the past four months, handily outperforming global peers.

Why it’s important: The stock markets seem to be getting overheated and overbought after the recent upsurge, but money managers are still unwilling to bet against the bullish momentum.

#2. Infosys misses first quarter profits estimates, pares forecast for 2023-24

Infosys has reported its weakest June quarter revenue growth since 2020-21 and cut its annual sales forecast for the current financial year. The IT bellwether said revenue rose 1 percent in constant currency terms from the preceding three months and 4.2 percent a year earlier to reach Rs 37,933 crore. Net profit rose 10.9 percent to Rs 5,945 crore and operating margin was 20.8 percent, in line with its guidance.

Why it’s important: Global headwinds have started slowing sown growth of India’s software services companies as companies in the key western market tighten belts. A difficult year lies ahead.

#3. Hindustan Unilever posts 8 percent rise in profits as consumer sentiment improves

Profits at Hindustan Unilever rose 8 percent in the June quarter and sales increased 7 percent amid a gradual recovery in demand on a lower base. Quarterly sales at Unilever’s India unit rose to Rs 14,931 crore from Rs 14,016 crore a year ago, while net profit grew to Rs 2,472 crore from Rs 2,289 crore a year earlier. Volumes rose 3 percent in the fiscal first quarter and expansion in the coming quarters will be driven by higher offtake of products rather than price hikes, the firm said.

Why it’s important: The good performance of India’s largest consumer goods company, considered a proxy for broader consumer sentiment in the country, augurs well. Softening inflation is intensifying competition though, especially from smaller regional firms.

#4. Jio Financial Services emerges as third most valued shadow bank in India

Jio Financial Services, a unit of Reliance Industries, has been valued at Rs 1.66 lakh crore following an hour-long special trading session. Jio Financial’s price at Rs 261.85 apiece was higher than analysts’ expectations. At current valuations, it will be India’s 33rd most valuable company and the third-biggest non-banking financial company behind Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Why it’s important: The discovered prices of Jio Financial is higher than parent Reliance industries, underscoring the robust outlook of India’s financial services sector. Mukesh Ambani has delivered a winner even before the firm has started operations.

#5. Media tycoon Subash Chandra in talks to buyback family stake in Dish TV

Subhash Chandra is in discussions with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company to buyback his family’s shares in Dish TV India, marking another twist in the two-year-old battle between the minority investor and the promoter for control of India’s third-largest satellite TV operator. He has also proposed to buy other assets, including shares in Zee Learn and three properties, willing to pay JC Flowers Rs 1,500 crore.

Why it’s important: There seems to be no end to the battle for control in Dish TV. It comes at a time when streaming services are stealing a march over satellite TV operators.

#6. Auditor Deloitte’s report raised flags over Byju’s financial controls

Byju’s former statutory auditor Deloitte had in a June regulatory filing signaled concerns over alleged weaknesses in internal financial controls within Think & Learn, the company that runs the edtech unicorn, according to documents filed with the registrar of companies. Deloitte adversely opined that the firm has not maintained adequate and effective internal controls over financial reporting.

Why it’s important: The corporate affairs ministry is probing alleged irregularities in India’s most valuable start-up. Byju’s is in full damage control mode but it’s unclear if it can sail past its troubles.

#7. High court arbitrator rejects Max Healthcare’s claims on Care Hospital

Max Healthcare Institute’s petition seeking to prevent the sale of TPG-backed Care Hospitals to Blackstone has been dismissed by an arbitrator. Blackstone signed a share-purchase agreement in May to buy a majority stake in Care Hospitals for around $700 million for a 70 percent stake. The deal is awaiting regulatory approvals.

Why it’s important: Attempts by Max Healthcare to scuttle the deal has failed and if it does not appeal the decision, the way would be clear for the acquisition to fructify. The excellent prospects of private healthcare in India have made it a prize worth fighting over.

#8. REC to sign pacts worth Rs 2 lakh crore with 20 renewables companies

REC, one of the biggest lenders to the country’s power sector, is planning to sign agreements worth Rs 2 lakh crore with close to 20 renewable energy companies in both the public and private sectors to fund their energy transition projects. These include solar, wind power, green hydrogen, decarbonization, and battery storage.

Why it’s important: The move is aiming to green up REC’s portfolio as the energy transition gathers pace in India. The state-owned firm has till now backed mainly conventional power firms.

#9. GST authorities to complete tax evasion probe against insurers by end of November

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence will complete its probe into 30 insurance companies by November. It has already completed the investigation into 15 of them, detecting input tax credit discrepancies to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore. It is in the process of sending notices to the remaining 15. Most of the tax due in the cases where the probe is complete has been recovered.

Why it’s important: Insurers had claimed input tax credit through fake invoices from intermediaries and agents without receiving any services. Recoveries will deter further violation of norms.

#10. Celebrities start investing heavily in consumer-facing start-ups in India

At a time when private equity and venture capital investments in large Indian startups have hit a four-year low, Bollywood and sports stars have emerged as another set of investors doubling down on emerging startups and direct-to-consumer brands. Babycare brand SuperBottoms has Alia Bhatt as its investor. Parineeti Chopra acquired a minority stake in personal care brand Clensta, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has picked up a stake in food delivery startup JustMyRoots, and Suniel Shetty has invested in do-it-yourself healthcare venture the Biohacker.

Why it’s important: The latest trend of celebrity investments is expected to continue. The stars are expecting that the strategic investments into start-ups would pay off in many multiples in the long term.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.