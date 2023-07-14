A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. India’s equity benchmarks scale new peaks before paring gains

Equity benchmarks surged 1 percent amid a global risk-on rally, with the Sensex crossing 66,000 points for the first time and the Nifty rising past 19,550. A sell-off in the last hour of trade saw indices give up their gains after high inflation data made investors anxious. The Sensex topped 66,064.21 points, beating the previous all-time high of 65,898.98. It closed at 65,558.89. The Nifty rose to a new high of 19,567.00 points, surpassing 19,523.60 on July 7. The gauge closed at 19,413.75.

Why it’s important: Indian stock markets are seeing a bull run as the domestic economy shows signs of robust growth. Inflation worries aside, there seems to be still some steam left in the markets.

#2. Surprise rise in retail inflation dashes hopes of a cut in policy rate

The unexpected rise in June retail inflation has prompted economists to raise their forecast for July, dashing hopes of a rate cut anytime soon. Consumer inflation was 4.81 percent in June, higher than expected. Economists are now expecting retail inflation could average 5-5.4 percent in the year to March. The chance of a cut in interest rates are low as the the central forecast inflation at 5.1 percent in 2023-24.

Why it’s important: Higher food prices are driving retail inflation. The Reserve Bank would wait for crop harvest data before taking a call on reducing interest rates later in the year and not in its August meeting.

#3. Market regulator to set up panel to suggest changes to law governing operational powers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to form an expert committee to suggest changes to the Securities Contract Regulation Act. Several changes will be discussed for various aspects of the law, including penalty powers of the regulator and the regulatory framework for market institutions. Sebi and the stock exchanges derive operational powers from the Act, which has been amended several times.

Why it’s important: The changes are expected to be made to simplify the law and weed out redundant provisions. There is also a possibly to boost criminal prosecution powers of the market regulator.

#4. Tax collected at source could be imposed on payment service providers for online gaming

Tax collected at source can be imposed on payment service providers if the government is able to identify online gaming companies, revenue secretary Rajiv Malhotra said in an interview. Online gaming companies are effectively paying taxes at only 2-3 percent right now, which is not justified, he said. The GST Council has imposed a tax on 28 percent on online wagers.

Why it’s important: The government could see a tenfold jump in revenue from wagering if demand for online gaming remains unchanged. The industry fears the high tax would scare away players.

#5. Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to build semiconductor factories in India

Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Japan’s TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabs in India. Foxconn, which ended its joint venture to make chips with Vedanta earlier this week, is likely to soon finalize the details of the partnership to manufacture advanced and legacy node chips.

Why it’s important: The ending of the joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta was a setback to India’s semiconductor ambitions. It would be a plus if Foxconn goes ahead with India plans with new partners.

#6. Xiaomi in discussions with Dixon Technologies and others for made in India phones

Xiaomi is set to begin exporting India-made phones to West Asian countries for the first time by the end of the September quarter. Xiaomi is in advanced talks with Dixon Technologies and other local electronic manufacturing services firms for production of its phones. The firm is also aiming to double its localization levels to 70 per cent in two years.

Why it’s important: This is an important strategic shift by the third-largest smartphone brand in India. After Apple significantly increased exports of phones from the country, others seem to be following suit.

#7. TCS jobs scam was violation of code of conduct, not systemic failure, CEO says

The recruitment scandal at Tata Consultancy Services was a one-off code of conduct violation and not a systemic failure, CEO and managing director K Krithivasan has said. The incident at India’s largest software exporter was swiftly dealt with and there is no impact on relationships with clients, he said.

Why it’s important: The emergence of grafting in the recruitment process of India’s software industry, which is a mass creator of employment in a jobs-starved country, is extremely worrying. The malaise hopefully is not widespread.

#8. Byju’s names Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar to sit in new advisory council

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has named former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar and former Infosys chief financial officer T V Mohandas Pai to a new council to advise its board. The advisors will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju’s board and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran on crucial matters that shape the company’s future, Think and Learn said in a statement.

Why it’s important: India’s most valuable start-up has been facing flak after its auditor quit due to delays in finalizing financial statements. It is trying to allay fears of weak corporate governance.

#9. Government to wait for Supreme court order before recovering tax dues from gaming firms

GST authorities will attempt to recover tax demands to a few online gaming platforms, including Gameskraft Technologies, only after the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the tax dispute, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairperson Vivek Johri has said in an interview. The GST Council’s decision that online gaming will attract 28 percent tax make clear the legislative intent of the tax regime, he said.

Why it’s important: The high tax on online gaming and wagering was on the cards for long. The government has made its intentions clear and tax recovery from gaming firms will now depend on the stance of the apex court.

#10. Rally in stocks of defense gear makers not in sync with earnings growth

There has been a steep increase in the share prices of listed defense equipment makers since the beginning of 2023 although the rally has yet to reflect in the financial performance of these companies. The combined market capitalization of six public-sector defense companies is up 45 percent year-to-date and has more than doubled in the past year. In contrast, combined earnings rose only 15.8 percent in 2022-23.

Why it’s important: The Indian government has taken policy measures to boost the country’s defense equipment making capability. The rally shows investors are hopeful of reaping benefits when that happens.