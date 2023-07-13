A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Retail inflation in June at three-month high, industrial production rises in May

After cooling for four straight months, consumer inflation in June rose faster than expected to a three-month high of 4.8 percent due to rising food prices from a 25-month low in May, which could potentially delay the likelihood of monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India. Industrial activity in May rose to a three-month high of 5.2 percent, marking the second consecutive month of strengthening in the Index of Industrial Production.

Why it’s important: Higher prices of vegetable, pulses and cereals could drive retail inflation even higher in the coming months. This would mean the central bank may hold the benchmark rate in its August meeting.

#2. TCS posts 17 percent rise in net profit in fiscal first quarter, outlook remains uncertain

Net profit for the June quarter at Tata Consultancy Services increased 17 percent but the software giant warned demand remains soft and uncertain. Net profit climbed to Rs 11,074 crore. Sequentially, however, net profit declined about 3 percent. Revenue climbed about 13 percent to Rs 59,381 crore but trailed estimates due to increasing delays in project execution.

Why it’s important: India’s bellwether software firm has posed muted earnings in the traditionally strong first quarter. It has admitted that double-digit growth could be a tall order. Its IT peers may follow suit.

#3. Tesla lobbies the government for incentives as it looks to bring supply chain to India

Electric carmaker Tesla has held discussions with government officials, looking at the possibility of bringing its auto parts and electronics chain to India and getting incentives and tax breaks. Tesla has expressed interest in bringing its own supply chain ecosystem to India although officials have asked the company to evaluate the existing auto components supply chain in the country.

Why it’s important: Tesla’s renewed interest in India comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Elon Musk during his trip to the US. The fresh talks would hopefully lead to a positive outcome.

#4. Tax demand notices to be sent to 40 gaming firms after new 28 percent levy

GST authorities are readying fresh tax demand notices against 40 online gaming companies. The development follows the GST Council approving a flat 28 percent levy on online gaming. Liabilities in the case of these online gaming companies could add up to as much as Rs 10,000 crore. The authorities had been awaiting clarity from the Council on taxing online gaming firms before initiating action.

Why it’s important: The imposition of the highest GST slab of 28 percent on online gaming is likely to deal a killer blow to the burgeoning sector. Lobbying by the industry for a softer tax regime has clearly failed.

#5. Government will not roll back 2 percent GST on gaming, revenue secretary says

Imposing 28 percent GST on the entire turnover involving online gaming, casinos and horse racing was a unanimous decision by the rate-setting council and will not require any review, according to revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra. The government expects a tenfold rise in revenue compared with 2022-23 from gaming firms if the volume remains the same.

Why it’s important: The government is expected to remain firm on its decision to tax gaming and gambling highly but its higher revenue projections might be off as volumes may decline.

#6. Ola Electric can live with reduced government incentives, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says

The reduction in subsidies on electric vehicles will only have a short-term impact on the sales of e-scooters, Ola chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said in an interview, as the company prepares to launch a new model. Although June sale plummeted by a third, customers are already coming back as they feel electric options are better than internal combustion engines, he maintained.

Why it’s important: Electric vehicle makers will have to keep costs competitive to expand their market. The lower incentives could compel them to invest in technology and bring down costs by engineering.

#7. Cabinet approves commercial mining of crucial minerals including lithium and titanium

The Union cabinet has approved amendments to the mining law, which will allow commercial mining of lithium, beryllium, titanium, niobium, tantalum, and zirconium. These minerals are required for manufacturing in several sectors, including electric vehicles, batteries, glassware, auto parts, defense machinery, tele equipment, capacitors, super alloys, carbides, and medical technology.

Why it’s important: Allowing the mining of lithium and other critical minerals aims to reduce India’s dependence on imports and help it become a manufacturing hub.

#8. Wipro to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence in three years, train 2.5 lakh staffers

Wipro has launched ai360, an artificial intelligence initiative that would see investments of as much as $1 billion in the next three years. The ai360 will bring together 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with the company´s technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines.

Why it’s important: Wipro has jumped on the AI bandwagon as rapid technological innovations in the space could disrupt and deepen the market for IT products both at the enterprise and consumer segments.

#9. Promoters of listed firms must disclose family settlements to stock exchanges

Promoters must disclose to exchanges their family settlement agreements or arrangements that have a bearing or influence on management control of listed entities for such deals to remain legal from July 15. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has said agreements that subsist as of the date of notification are to be disclosed to the stock exchanges. It was earlier understood that only prospective agreements must be disclosed, not retrospective.

Why it’s important: The increased disclosures will make for more informed decision-making by investors and help in increased transparency.

#10. Bulk import of whiskey from the UK may attract lower custom duties

India may offer higher tariff concessions for bulk whisky imports compared to bottled whisky as part of the ongoing India-UK free-trade agreement negotiations. The approach aims to encourage the import of intermediate products and address a contentious issue in trade discussions. India feels bulk whisky imports can generate employment by setting up bottling plants in the country as against finished products.

Why it’s important: Lower import levies on whiskey, the favored drink of most drinkers in India, would potentially lead to lower retail prices, which tipplers would certainly welcome.