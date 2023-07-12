A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. GST Council imposes 28 percent tax on online gaming and casinos

The Goods and Services Tax Council has approved imposing a uniform 28 per cent tax on the entire transaction value of bets involving online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The highest tax slab will bring them on a par with betting and gambling. GST on online gaming will be imposed without any differentiation of whether it’s based on skill or chance.

Why it’s important: The tax authority have disregarded industry pleas of treating games of skill from that of chance. This could deal a body blow to the industry by discouraging a large number of users in India.

#2. Taiwan’s Foxconn keen on building 4-5 semiconductor factories in India

Global technology firm Foxconn has told the government that it wants to set up at least four to five semiconductor fabrication lines in India. Foxconn said it was working toward applying under the India Semiconductor Mission. While at least one of these production lines is likely to be set up in Gujarat, Foxconn may explore the possibility of other locations as well.

Why it’s important: The development comes a day after Foxconn walked away from a joint venture with Vedanta. It remains to be seen whether it partners with any Indian business house or does it on its own.

#3. Market regulator likely to provide breather to overseas investors on passive breaches

Foreign portfolio investors are likely to get a reprieve from the Securities and Exchange Board of India on passive or unintended breach of the thresholds that trigger granular disclosure norms. Overseas investors whose single group exposure exceeds 50 percent of their corpus will get 10 trading days to bring down their exposure below the prescribed level without triggering the stricter disclosure norms.

Why it’s important: The capital markets regulator is firm on higher disclosures on exposure to a single business group, but foreign investors would now get some time to correct unintended breaches.

#4. Foreign investors based in Mauritius under scanner of income-tax department

Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors trading in Indian derivatives are under scrutiny by the Indian tax department. Several of these investor have received queries from the tax department seeking additional details. Many of them have also been subjected to scrutiny assessment.

Why it’s important: The tax haven of Mauritius has long been a favored base of foreign portfolio investors. Indian authorities are tightening the screws on them to prevent tax evasion and money laundering.

#5. Railways plan to recast signal system in six years at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore

Signaling systems on India’s sprawling rail network will turn fully electronic over the next six years as part of a Rs 1 lakh crore plan to avert errors that led to the horrific Balasore rail accident. The program will replace the existing electro-mechanical system with solid-state electronic route relay devices and signals to reduce chances of human error and signaling failures.

Why it’s important: The decision to upgrade the signaling system comes after an internal safety inquiry placed the blame of the recent Balasore three-train crash that killed 294 people on signaling errors.

#6. Hinduja family looks to raise $1 billion to fund Reliance Capital buyout

The Hinduja family has sounded out global credit funds to raise up to $1 billion (Rs 8,200 crore) to finance the potential acquisition of Reliance Capital for which it is the favored bidder after lenders to the insolvent financial services company approved its resolution plan. Farallon Capital, Oaktree, Ares Asia and Cerberus are among the funds that have been tapped in recent weeks.

Why it’s important: The acquisition of the bankrupt firm has secured legal and regulatory approvals. The financing could be backed by shares of Reliance Capital’s life and general insurance units.

#7. Corporate affairs ministry begins inspecting books of troubled start-up Byju’s

The ministry of corporate affairs has begun an inspection of the books of edtech unicorn Byju’s. The scope of the ministry inspection will entail scrutinizing Byju’s books of accounts to ensure there is no breach of money-laundering norms or non-compliance with any of the extant regulations under the company law.

Why it’s important: Concerns over corporate governance has mounted at India’s most valuable start-up after its auditor resigned over inordinate and repeated delays in filing the company’s financials.

#8. HDFC Bank get six months to move home loan customers to external benchmark

The Reserve Bank of India has given HDFC Bank six months to migrate HDFC’s home loan customers to external benchmark linked lending rate. Almost half of HDFC’s 5.4 million customers are home loan customers. This has become necessary after the recent mega merger.

Why it’s important: It is compulsory for banks to link home loans to an external benchmark but non-banking financial companies, as HDFC was till recently, do not have such a mandate.

#9. Supreme Court declares extension to chief of Enforcement Directorate illegal

The Supreme Court has declared two orders issued by the central government in November 2021 and November 2022 illegal that granted extensions to the tenure of SK Mishra as head of the Enforcement Directorate. A three-member bench headed by justice BR Gavai held that the two extensions granted to Mishra were not valid in law. It permitted Mishra to continue till July 31.

Why it’s important: The court said the Centre should not have granted the extensions. There have been allegations that it was using the directorate that investigates financial crimes to harass opponents.

#10. Sales of luxury vehicles in India outpaces growth of overall auto sector

Sales of luxury vehicles in India grew in the strong double-digits in the first six months of the year, outpacing the overall automotive industry and reaffirming India’s credentials as the fastest growing major economy in the world. About 20,000 luxury vehicles were sold between January and June, a 38 percent jump over 14,500 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Why it’s important: Strong consumer demand at the top end of the market and healthy order books are expected to sustain growth momentum through the year and push overall volumes to new records.