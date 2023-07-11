A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Foxconn exits Vedanta joint venture, dumps India chip making plans

Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group has pulled out of a joint venture with Vedanta that planned to invest $20 billion in India to build units for semiconductor fabrication, assembly and testing, and display manufacturing. The venture had sought to build India’s first chip manufacturing unit under a $10 billion government financial incentive scheme and was said to be ahead of two other consortia in the fray.

Why it’s important: Foxconn’s exit is a setback to India’s ambitions to become a global semiconductor hub although the government has put up a brave face, saying it will not affect the country’s aims.

#2. India’s debt instruments most attractive among emerging markets

India is the top choice for debt investments among emerging markets for sovereign wealth funds and central banks, a survey by Invesco has found. The survey, which polled 85 funds and 57 central banks managing a combined $21 lakh crore, found that India beat China in the emerging market debt. Those who found Indian debt attractive rose to 76 percent in 2023 from 66 precent in 2022.

Why it’s important: India seems to have taken pole position for its improved business and political stability, favorable demographics, regulatory initiatives, and a friendly environment for sovereign investors.

#3. Strict deadlines may hamper Adani probe, market regulator tells Supreme Court

The Securities and Exchange Board of India in a fresh submission to the Supreme Court has said it was neither appropriate and nor possible to put straitjacket timelines for its proceedings and investigations. The capital markets regulator also informed the top court that its 2019 rule changes do not make it tougher to identify beneficiaries of offshore funds.

Why it’s important: The regulator has fended off recommendations by a court-appointed panel to strengthen the regulatory framework and downplayed the need for an overhaul in its functioning.

#4. Tribunal upholds ban order on Zee promoters, matter to move to Supreme Court

Punit Goenka, managing director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and his father Subhash Chandra are likely to challenge the dismissal of their appeal by the Securities Appellate Tribunal in the Supreme Court. The appeal was made against the market regulator’s ruling that barred the duo from holding key managerial positions in listed entities.

Why it’s important: The regulator claimed the duo abused their positions for personal financial gain and it acted to safeguard investor interest and integrity of the securities market. Goenka and Chandra say the ban violates the principles of natural justice.

#5. India’s direct tax revenues increase by 16 percent so far in current financial year

India’s direct tax collection has soared 16 percent to touch Rs. 4.75 lakh crore since April, the finance ministry said. The collection has gathered pace in past months, with net direct tax collection net of refunds growing 15.87 percent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore by July 9, higher than the net collections for the same period last year. Collection from direct taxes, which includes income and corporation taxes, grew 14.65 percent to Rs 5.17 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: There is clear continuity in revenue growth despite external headwinds, underlining healthy growth in economic activity in the country.

#6. Indo-Pacific Economic Framework may include a three-year exit clause

The 14-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, led by the US to counter China’s increasing influence, may include a three-year exit clause, providing member nations the flexibility to move out of any of the pillars of the agreement if the need so arises.

Why it’s important: India has joined only three of the four pillars of the economic framework. The country pulled out of the trade pillar-related negotiations last year.

#7. Lenders to Jet Airways ask Supreme Court to start winding up process

Lenders to Jet Airways have urged the Supreme Court to initiate the winding up process for the grounded airline, arguing that the approved resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal was not feasible. They also said the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder for the airline, had not infused any funds into the company. The aviation regulator was also not inclined to renew it air operator´s certificate.

Why it’s important: Jet Airways was once a poster boy of India’s economic reforms, infusing new life into its staid aviation sector. The impending liquidation is a commentary on poor business decisions in face of increased competition.

#8. Rail and road ministries accelerate capital spending ahead of crucial elections

The railways and roads ministries have spent over a third of their capex in first three months of the current financial year. The two ministries, which account for almost 50 percent of the Centre’s Rs 10 lakh crore capital investment planned for the year, have spent over Rs 1.75 lakh crore of targeted capex in the June quarter. The railways spent 33 percent of its budgetary capex allocation, and the highways ministry spent 38 percent of its allocation in the fiscal first quarter.

Why it’s important: Improved infrastructure often yields rich electoral dividends, which is why the government is prioritizing capex on it ahead of crucial assembly polls and general elections next year.

#9. Online deliveries in national capital region take a hit due to extreme rainfall

Heavy rain crippled online deliveries in urban areas, including the national capital region, which was flooded by the worst deluge in decades. Most delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Milk Basket stopped taking orders as large clusters were unserviceable. Elsewhere, there were extended delays, said executives of e-commerce platforms, besides grocery and restaurant companies.

Why it’s important: Many urban consumers have come to rely heavily on online deliveries for daily essentials, food, and medicine over the past few years. The disruptions put paid to that.

#10. Spotlight on poor planning, rushed eco clearances as heavy rain ravages hill infrastructure

As rains wreak havoc in several parts of northern India, dozens of national highways and bridges in the Himalayan states have been partly or completely washed away. Himachal Pradesh has been the worst hit. Even newly constructed national highways were washed away in a few minutes by torrential rains. The cost of the damage is expected to run into billions.

Why it’s important: All new roads and highways are now supposed to be all-weather, but consistently fail to withstand rough weather. Perhaps this is time to reexamine unsustainable construction practices and rushed environmental clearances.