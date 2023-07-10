A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Profit of Nifty companies likely to rise over 22 percent in fiscal first quarter

Nifty firms are likely to see strong double-digit growth in their earnings in the first quarter of the current financial year, driven mainly by banks, automakers, and oil and gas companies. Other sectors may witness muted profit growth. Revenue growth, also in double digits, might be slower due to the high base effect of the previous year’s June quarter. Moderate input costs will continue to support operating profitability.

Why it’s important: Corporate India’s performance in the coming quarters look optimistic on a pause in rising interest rates, improved earnings, and positive macroeconomic trends.

#2. Listed consumer firms say demand recovered in the June quarter of 2023-24

Consumer-facing companies listed on the stock exchanges have said the sequential moderation of inflation in the June quarter lifted consumer spending and demand. although unseasonal rains in northern India dented demand for summer products. In their June quarter review, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products and Adani Wilmar said sales volume growth has improved. V-Mart Retail, Titan, Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D’Mart retail chain, and Kalyan Jewellers also indicated a double-digit growth in sales.

Why it’s important: Persistently high inflation in the past couple of years squeezed household budgets and dented demand. With inflation cooling, there could be a bounce back but that would be fragile and depend on macroeconomic factors remaining positive in the short term.

#3. New disclosure rules on single group exposure to impact about 100 overseas investors

There are close to 100 registered foreign portfolio investors that have single group exposure of 50 percent or more, which come under the new framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India that will compel them to furnish granular disclosures around their ownership, economic interest, and names of people in control, according to an analysis of FPI shareholding done by Prime Infobase. The actual number would be higher, as the analysis is based on public data for firms listed on the National Stock Exchange.

Why it’s important: Foreign portfolio investors have been twitchy about the stricter disclosure norms, but the market regulator thinks they will lead to greater transparency and risk weightage.

#4. Mahindra in talks with British investor to raise Rs 5,000 crore for electric vehicle arm

Mahindra & Mahindra is in advanced talks with British International Investment and some other global investors to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore ($605 million) for its electric vehicles unit. If the talks fructify, the British financier will be making its second investment in the Indian conglomerate. The deal valuation is likely to be worth 10-15 percent more than the previous round of funding, which had valued Mahindra’s EV subsidiary at Rs 70,070 crore.

Why it’s important: India’s electric vehicles businesses continue to attract investor interest as the potential market growth is huge and the policy environment is supportive.

#5. Three private equity groups to make binding bids to acquire Adani Capital

Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Cerberus Capital Management are set to make binding bids in the next few weeks to buy out Adani Capital. Adani Capital’s management led by Gaurav Gupta owns around 10 percent of the company and the promoters own nearly 90 percent. The company has Rs 4,000 crore of assets under management. The Adani Group is expecting a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Gautam Adani is looking to exit non-core businesses and conserve cash for his principal operations after a hit by a short seller led to rout in his listed firms.

#6. Infotech firms may slash promised payouts as business outlook darkens

India’s information technology sector is likely to offer muted variable payouts of 60-70 percent of the promised amount for the June quarter, with top performers getting as much as 80 percent. Unlike IT product companies, which are seeing active hiring, IT services companies have curtailed recruitment efforts. The decline in attrition rates amid sluggish market conditions is another reason companies can skip workers’ demands. IT services firms’ June quarter earnings are expected to be weak.

Why it’s important: IT companies, particularly those in the services segment, are focusing on saving costs amid a weakening revenue outlook and reduced staff turnover.

#7. India stumbles in attracting foreign capital as multinationals diversify away from China

India’s manufacturing sector has failed to capitalize on efforts by multinational companies to diversify supply chains away from China, foreign direct investment data showed. China’s purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing contracted in seven of the past 12 months, as Beijing struggles to reopen its economy. India’s manufacturing PMI did not contract in the past year, but against expectations, FDI inflows fell 22 percent to $46.03 billion in 2022-23 amid high inflation and recessionary trends in the West.

Why it’s important: There were expectations of higher capital inflows into the country’s manufacturing sector that do not seem to have materialized largely due to factors beyond India’s control.

#8. Shares of Reliance Industries may get a boost from positive news on retail and Jio

Shares of Reliance Industries are expected to get a sentiment boost this week following news about the upcoming demerger and listing of Jio Financial Services, as well as the buyout of minority shareholders in Reliance Retail. The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the planned demerger. Reliance’s board has also decided to cancel 0.1 percent equity held by shareholders in unlisted Reliance Retail for a consideration that values it at almost Rs 8 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, has underperformed the broader market this year. The latest news on Jio and retail could reverse that trend.

#9. Institute of Chartered Accountants to soon complete review of 101 firms

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which selected the financial statements of 101 companies for review in the 12 months to February, will complete the process in a few months, said Aniket S Talati, president of the accounting rule maker and audit self-regulator. The institute on its own or on a reference from a sectoral regulator reviews financial statements of companies, including audit reports, by its Financial Review Reporting Board.

Why it’s important: The review exercise will serve as a test of the robustness of statutory auditing at Indian companies. The review assumes significance as the review by the National Financial Reporting Authority covers only financial statements of companies with public interest.

#10. Harley-Davidson is likely to make in India and sell its iconic bikes globally

US automotive icon Harley-Davidson, which last week began its second innings in India by launching its most affordable bike to date in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, might use the facilities in the countrie to sell in other global markets, CEO Jochen Zeitz said in an interview. The company’s immediate priority is to strengthen local sales with the HD X440, the motorbike Harley-Davidson has co-created with Hero.

Why it’s important: Harley-Davidson’s renewed focus on India comes at a time when Washington and New Delhi are cozying up, which might translate into an improvement in the ease of doing business.