A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Indian equity benchmarks continue record-breaking run, Sensex moves closer to 66,000

Indian shares shrugged off Thursday’s selloff in global equities. The leading equity gauges extended their record-breaking run, with both indices advancing 0.5 percent. The Nifty briefly surpassed 19,500 points and the Sensex moved closer to 66,000 points. The Sensex closed at 65,785.64 points and the Nifty closed at 19,497.30 points. Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers for the seventh session in a row.

Why it’s important: The rally in Indian equities is expected to continue on favorable fundamental and technical factors despite global headwinds. India is expected to outperform peers in July and beyond.

#2. India poised to maintain growth, no room for complacency, says finance ministry

The Indian economy has carried the sound momentum of the year ended March to the current financial year as well, the finance ministry has said in an annual review. The government’s capital expenditure push is now crowding in private investment, it said. India appears poised to sustain its growth in a more durable manner, the ministry said, while warning against complacency, pointing to several risks.

Why it’s important: India has cemented its position as the world’s fastest growing major economy although there could be headwinds due to geopolitical stress, higher volatility in global financial systems, price corrections in stock markets and a possible El Niño impact on the southwest monsoon.

#3. French portfolio investors concerned over potential end of tax benefits in India

A meeting between Indian and French tax authorities has set off alarm bells among foreign portfolio investors based in France. The meeting on potential tweaks to the double taxation avoidance agreement between India and France has led to apprehension among foreign funds that India may soon renegotiate the treaty to eliminate the capital gains tax exemption. France and the Netherlands are the only major jurisdictions that benefit from a tax treaty that grants exemption from capital gains tax on share sales.

Why it’s important: India has already renegotiated tax treaties with Singapore, Cyprus, and Mauritius to end the tax exemptions. Portfolio managers in France also need to prepare for such an eventuality.

#4. GST Council to look at ways to deal with tax credit mismatch in next meeting

Businesses could receive intimation from indirect tax authorities if there is a mismatch of input tax credit claimed by them with the output tax liability as declared by the supplier. They could even be asked to pay an amount equal to the excess of credit claimed with interest and penalty in the absence of satisfactory response. An official panel has proposed further tightening in the returns filing system to limit the scope of claiming input tax credit to curb fraudulent practices ahead of the GST Council meeting next week.

Why it’s important: A similar measure has been undertaken earlier for mismatch in invoices by wayward businesses. The fresh move could increase compliance significantly.

#5. Google accuses competition regulator of relying on unreliable statements from Amazon, Mozilla

Google has told the Supreme Court that the Competition Commission of India relied on unreliable and uncorroborated statements from Amazon and Mozilla to pass orders against it for abuse of dominance in the Android marketspace. Terming Amazon and Mozilla as motivated parties since they have competing interests with it, Google also said that the antitrust regulator’s orders were to protect and enable Amazon to compete with it.

Why it’s important: This is the first time that Google has made allegations against named companies in appealing the commission’s order in the apex court that was earlier upheld by the national company law appellate tribunal.

#6. Adani Green Energy plans to raise Rs 12,300 crore through qualified institutional placement

Adani Green Energy will raise Rs 12,300 crore ($1.5 billion) by selling shares in a qualified institutional placement, according to a regulatory filing. The funds will be used to expand renewable energy operations The fundraising proposal is subject to necessary approvals, including those from the company's shareholders and other regulatory bodies, it said.

Why it’s important: Adani Green is the biggest company in India’s renewables space, and it plans to become bigger by adding yet more capacity. It recently raised Rs 9,600 crore from GQG Partners.

#7. Promoters of Aster DM Healthcare in discussions to sell stake in India business

Promoters of Aster DM Healthcare led by Azad Moopen have started talks with private equity groups such as Blackstone and KKR on selling stake. The promoters may even be open to selling a controlling stake in their India-listed hospital chain. Aster operates 32 hospitals, 127 clinics, 521 pharmacies, and 16 laboratories in seven countries in West Asia and India. India contributes 25 percent of 2022-23 revenues and 29 percent of earnings before tax.

Why it’s important: There has been an ongoing consolidation in the organized healthcare sector in India and Astor’s promoters want to capitalize on that. There has been keen investor interest in the rapidly expanding private healthcare sector in the country.

#8. HDFC merger could be template for why big is necessary, bank chairman says

There are multiple benefits of the merger between mortgage lender HDFC and HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has said. It brings in a large pool of capital under one brand, creates a big size and big size does give stability, he pointed out. If we want faster growth and greater flow of credit towards the private sector, it's important to have many more of such large entities, not just one, Chakraborty said.

Why it’s beautiful: There is much to be said in favor of bigger financial institutions in India. There has been some amount of consolidation in the Indian banking space but there is scope for more.

#9. FMCG sales decline in the fiscal first quarter shows no urban-rural divide

Sales of fast-moving consumer goods fell on year in the June quarter both in rural and urban markets, dragged down by a sharp fall in the beverages category due to unseasonal rainfall, followed by personal care products and confectionery, data from retail intelligence firm Bizom showed. Sales slipped 4.7 and 4.6 percent in urban and rural India, respectively. Overall FMCG sales were down 4.6 percent in the quarter.

Why it’s important: FMCG sales were not alone in being hit by declining sales in the June quarter due to erratic and unseasonal weather. White goods like fridges and ACs were hit as well. Companies are seeing bottom lines being impacted due to climate change.

#10. Local lithium hunts gathering pace, government working on coal export strategy

The government will chart a strategy to tap export markets for Indian coal as domestic production sets new records, coal minister Pralhad Joshi said in an interview. India exports around 2 million tons of coal to its neighbors. After the recent lithium finds in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, the Geological Survey of India has begun six projects on lithium investigation in Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, J&K, and Andhra Pradesh.

Why it’s important: Starting commercially viable lithium mines within the country to power batteries would be a gamechanger for the green energy transition in India.