A round-up of top newspaper stories.

#1. Sensex races past 65,000 points on market momentum, Nifty stays above 19,000

India’s leading equity benchmarks have smashed new records, extending gains for the fourth straight trading session. The Sensex closed at 65,205.05 points, up 0.75 percent from the previous close. The Nifty ended the day at 19,322.55 points, up 0.7 percent. The HDFC twins, Reliance Industries, ITC, and financial stocks led the race.

Why it’s important: The newest bull run has been fueled by market momentum and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors. The rally is broad-based and likely to continue.

#2. India to introduce new legislation in Parliament on insurance sector reforms

The central government plans to introduce draft legislation during Parliament’s monsoon session starting July 20 to implement significant reforms in the insurance sector, including provisions for a composite insurance license, relaxed entry barriers and simplified investment rules. It is expected to table the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Insurance Bill, 2023.

Why it’s important: The new laws to reform the insurance sector in India are expected to bolster penetration, improve efficiency, enable product innovations, and boost ease of doing business.

#3. Factory output declines in June, still clocks second highest expansion in 2023

Manufacturing activity in India in June fell for the first time since February but still achieved the year’s second-fastest rate of expansion, according to the S&P India purchasing managers’ index. The gauge for manufacturing slumped to 57.8 in June, down from 58.7 in May. A reading above 50 shows expansion.

Why it’s important: Although there is rising demand for made in India factory products, inflationary pressures remain a concern. The overall outlook remains positive.

#4. IIHL to raise $1.5 billion to fund Reliance Capital acquisition, increase stake in IndusInd Bank

Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings, the promoter of IndusInd Bank, plans to raise $1.5 billion (Rs 12,300 crore) to increase its stake in the private lender to 26 percent from the current 15 percent as well as fund its proposed acquisition of bankrupt Reliance Capital for about $1.2 billion. Global sovereign and private equity funds have expressed interest and IIHL is likely to be listed by next year, the firm said.

Why it’s important: IIHL is on a roll after its bid to acquire Reliance Capital was accepted by the creditors of the insolvent firm. The Hinduja group company is poised to rapidly expand its footprint in both leninding and asset management.

#5. Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phones at Rs 999 with Rs 123 base monthly plan

Six years after it launched a 4G-enabled feature phone, Reliance Jio has now announced a fresh disruption in the segment by launching the Jio Bharat V2 phone priced at only Rs 999. The trial for the first million of these low-priced, internet-enabled mobile devices will start on July 7. Jio also announced a 30 percent cheaper monthly plan of Rs 123, against the minimum Rs 179 offered by other wireless operators.

Why it’s important: The fresh feature and price offensive by Reliance Jio will likely lengthen its lead in the telecom market. Entry level customers would welcome 4G-enabled phones, but rivals would bleed.

#6. Sales of daily essentials, white goods slump in June quarter on erratic monsoon rainfall

Sales of groceries and daily essentials, as well as seasonal electrical items such as ACs and refrigerators fell sharply in the June quarter, hurt by erratic rains and consumers tightening discretionary spending. The impact was most visible in the beverages category, which declined 28 percent on. Overall FMCG market fell 5 percent, according to grocery sales tracker Bizom.

Why it’s important: Although inflation appears to be cooling, an erratic summer has hit the sales of seasonal categories in consumer goods. Demand is now expected to recover only by the end of this year.

#7. HDFC Bank will ensure zero customer disruption die to merger, top executive says

The merger of mortgage lender HDFC with HDFC Bank will not lead to any disruption in customer experience, according to Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at India’s largest private sector lender. The first priority is to ensure seamless customer service without any disruption, he said.

Why it’s important: The mega merger resulting in a financial behemoth will significantly enlarge the footprint of HDFC Bank. Careful backend integration would ensure a seamless customer experience.

#8. Merger of IDFC First Bank with IDFC will lead to diversified financial institution

IDFC First Bank has approved a merger with IDFC. The swap ratio for the amalgamation is 155 equity shares each of IDFC First Bank for every 100 shares of IDFC. There are multiple benefits that would accrue from the merger, V Vaidyanathan, managing director and CEO of IDFC First Bank, said in an interview. The merger will follow the path and structure of ICICI and HDFC, he said.

Why it’s important: The banking sector in India is seeing unprecedented consolidation. These large public financial institutions with no promoter holdings open a new chapter in professional management.

#9. Government’s proposed battery swapping policy sputters as industry resists standardization

The government’s plans of introducing a battery swapping policy to make charging electric vehicles as quick as refueling conventional vehicles have stalled after opposition from the industry over interoperability standards mooted in the draft scheme. A watered-down version of the scheme is now at a final consideration stage with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Why it’s important: There has been multiple delays in finalizing the policy due to lobbying from the electric vehicle industry on interoperability. A faster adoption of standardized charging protocols will provide an impetus to a deeper penetration of electric vehicles in the country.

#10. Government nixes strategic divestment of Pawan Hans, scraps bid by Star9 Mobility

The central government has scrapped its proposed strategic sale in Pawan Hans after examining the response of Star9 Mobility, the winning bidder for the state-owned helicopter service provider. Star9, a consortium of three companies led by majority owner Cayman Islands’ Almas Global Opportunity Fund (AGOF), placed a winning bid of Rs 211.14 crore for Pawan Hans in 2021. The government put the sale on hold after the National Company Law Tribunal passed an adverse order against AGOF for willful contravention of an approved resolution plan for another company.

Why it’s important: The latest development marks the fourth failed attempt by the government to privatize the state-run helicopter operators since 2016. The process will have to start all over once again.